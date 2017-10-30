Monday Morning Fly By: You cannot have nice things

*The Flyers headed up to Toronto for the big Hockey Night in Canada shindig and they beat the Maple Leafs handily! Hooray! Recap!

*But since you, and me, and the Flyers, can’t have nice things, Shayne Gostisbehere was a casualty after an absolutely horrific hit from Leo Komarov. No call on the play, because NHL refs are garbage. Allegedly we’ll get an update on Ghost’s condition today. [Philly.com]

*It probably won’t be good news, because the Flyers have called up big Sammy Morin. [Flyers]

*Anyhoo, on to what we learned from the bounce-back win in the great white north. [BSH]

*We didn’t learn, but were reminded, that Jakub Voracek is a treasure. [NBC Sports Philly]

*You probably noticed Nolan Patrick didn’t play Saturday. It’ll be interesting to see if he makes it into tonight’s lineup; better safe that sorry right now. Let the kid get all the way back to 100%. [Philly.com]

*Mark Alt is having an impressive couple of weeks with the Phantoms so don’t be shocked when he’s called up over Samuel Morin to replace Shayne Gostisbehere. [The Morning Call]

*The officiating in the early part of this season has been really, really bad. It was bad last night. It was worse in Ottawa. The NHL needs to get it together, and fast. [Philly.com]

*The Flyers have been struggling to figure out their best D pairings since Andrew MacDonald went down, and things are only going to get harder with Ghost out now too. [NBC Sports Philly]

*It looks like Oskar Lindblom is starting to find his game up in Allentown which is very, very good news. [Sons of Penn]

*And finally, we’ve got the Arizona Coyotes tonight. The Arizona Coyotes, who have now tied the record for the worst NHL start ever. This team is desperate for a win. Here’s hoping the Flyers don’t give it to them. [SB Nation]