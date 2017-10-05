Getting to know the competition: Los Angeles Kings

The Flyers look to build on the success of last night’s game against the San Jose Sharks, and ahead of tonight’s late-night matchup against the Kings, Kelly got together with Teresa Westbrook of Smog City Sports and the Her Majesty podcast to find out what we should expect from tonight’s game two. You’ll learn:

How much Kings fans get pumped for their team!

Which Kings’ weakness the Flyers can exploit to perform as well as they did last night

Fun facts about Brayden Schenn !

Tonight’s game will air at 10PM on NBCSN in the Philly area and at 7PM out in Smog City on Fox Sports. Follow Teresa on twitter @nhl_haiku where she’s absolutely hilarious; let’s go Flyers!!!