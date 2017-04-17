*You guys enjoying the 'yoffs? Some great games this weekend. Hope you're watching!

*You know who else had a great game this weekend? The Lehigh Valley Phantoms. They clinched home ice in a hell of a comeback over the baby Bruins. [BSH]

*We are going to have a super long summer of articles about Claude Giroux. Gird your loins, it's going to get annoying. LOL jk it's already super annoying. [Inquirer]

*CAN THE FLYERS WIN WITH CLAUDE GIROUX?! JUST HIM. ONLY HIM. NO ONE ELSE. [CSN Philly]

*Ron Hextall, maintaining some level of common sense, knows there is plenty of blame to go around the locker room. [CSN Philly]

*Every year to start the season, your friends here at BSH play a little game of over-under. We are not great at this game. [BSH]

*Ratings for the NHL on NBC hit new lows. Welp. [Puck Daddy]

*The general manager of the Vegas Golden Knights talks expansion draft strategy, which may or may not include taking a recently signed not-great goaltender to build his team off of. [Puck Daddy]

*And finally, have you ever wondered what the Flyers uniforms would look like on an NFL team? No? Well here it is anyway. [BSH]