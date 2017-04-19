Flyers fan disguises himself as Penguins fan, sucker punches Columbus fan, runs away

Classy Pens fans fighting after loss. #CBJvsPIT pic.twitter.com/pbsFtfouhe — Jackets in 7 (@Allouthockey) April 19, 2017

I can’t believe this. Philadelphia fans are at it again.

In the video above, you can see a person who is obviously a Philadelphia fan sucker punching an unsuspecting Columbus Blue Jackets fan in the mouth, and then walking away from the fight.

This is a new. low. for the City of Philadelphia.

I mean, look at this guy. He bought a Pittsburgh Penguins Sidney Crosby jersey, drove all the way to Ohio, bought expensive playoff tickets, went to the game, waited for the Penguins to lose, and then sucker punched a CBJ fan just to make Pittsburgh look bad.

First, it was snowballs. Then it was batteries on the field and bracelets on the ice. Now, we’re going so low as to disguise as rival fans to get our shots in? Did we really think this would really work?

Stay classy, Philly.

h/t Bardown