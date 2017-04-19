To Be or Not To for Flyers Free Agents

The Flyers have a total of 19 free agents going into this off season, 9 on the pro club and 10 in the farm system 6 of whom could be considered prospects. Nine of the 19 are unrestricted while the other 10 are restricted. Deciding who to resign often times is as much about other players and organizational need as it is the player himself. There are several players that should be interesting to watch.

Minor Leagues

Player: Anthony Stolarz

Position: Goalie

FA Type: Restricted, not arbitration eligible

Chance of making NHL Roster: 70%

Chance of the Flyers Resigning:100%

Latest contract: $753,333

Overview: Stolarz has had a good season with the Phantoms and has played fairly well when he has his chance with the Flyers. He has not looked too out of place in the NHL and was having a really good AHL season before being called up. In some publications he has been ranked the 8th best goalie prospect not in the NHL, he is also the most likely reason the Flyers resigned Michael Neuvirth, to make sure Stolarz was protected from the expansion draft.

Argument to resign: At the minimum he is an asset, and a restricted free agent. The Flyers probably over paid Neuvirth a bit just to make sure that he was covered for the expansion draft. He has been groomed for five years and I think next year is where he gets to prove if he is an NHL caliber goalie. I do think he will have a short window with players like Hart, Sandstrom and even Lyon waiting in the wings.

Argument not to resign: Even if he falls down the depth chart here in Philly, I think it is more because of the outstanding play of other players rather than what he has (or has not) done. I think there is work to be done in rebounds and in shoot outs, he comes out too far too early and retreats. This does not change the shooter angles, but exaggerates and magnifies any openings as he retreats. Still he has looked very solid so far.

Player: Boyd Gordon

Position: Center

FA Type:UFA

Chance of making NHL Roster: 0% with Flyers

Chance of the Flyers Resigning: 0%

Latest contract: $950,000

Overview: Gordon was signed as a depth center who was good at winning faceoffs and little else. He lasted for 13 games for the Flyers, even scoring the first goal of the season, but was sent down to the minors on 1/13/17. He has only played in 6 games in the AHL.

Argument to resign: I am not sure there is one. He was kind of a hail Mary to provide this team with depth at center, and he did not pan out, but hey, it just cost us a million dollars for one year, not a big risk.

Argument not to resign: His spot on the roster will be better used by a prospect, and the Flyers have many players that are no longer Junior eligible and could benefit from AHL experience.

Player: Alex Lyon

Position: Goalie

FA Type: Restricted, not arbitration eligible

Chance of making NHL Roster: 30% with Flyers

Chance of the Flyers Resigning: 99%

Latest contract: $925,000

Overview: Lyon was a free agent signing from Yale and had pretty stellar numbers while playing there. He played in 46 games this year with the Phantoms (compared to Stolarz 29) and was better in every statistical category. Lyon is a really good prospect, and even better than Stolarz in my estimations.

Argument to resign: He has played well enough to garner an extension and a shot at making the big club. I would be quite surprised if he or Stolarz don't break camp with the big club. I think that Lyon is more likely to lay a stinker of a game than Stolarz, but plays better on the nights he is on. With the number of good players trying to get to get into the Flyer's crease right now, I see this a hot spot for possible trade activity.

Argument not to Resign: I don't see one from the Flyers' side, but there is potential Lyon could force the issue. I am not sure he could be sold as being "the guy" in the AHL next year, since by merit of Stolarz call up he already was "the guy". More so now that Stolarz has suffered a lower body injury. Lyon could ask for 2 million a year and not budge. While generally considered a "dick move" to sign other teams RFA's, see the bad blood still swirling with Homer's attempt to land Weber, a rival, a team low on goaltending prospects, and cap space to burn (Hello Devils or Dallas) could force the issue. The Flyers' have the right to match, and likely would then trade him, but they may not. This is just on dimension of what is going to be a good, but crowded and complicated goaltending situation.

Player: Scott Laughton

Position: Center, no Left Wing, no Center, no ...

FA Type: Restricted, not arbitration eligible

Chance of making NHL Roster: 50% with Flyers

Chance of the Flyers Resigning: 100%

Latest contract: $863,333

Overview: After playing only 2 games in the NHL this year Scott Laughton has had a pretty good season in the AHL, and hopefully will carry his success into the post season. It is really hard to figure what Laughton is, and I don't know what position he is playing for the Phantoms right now, though he is listed as a center. I am not sure if it is time to write off Laughton, there seems to be plenty to like, but he has not been able to put it together.

Argument to resign: He has good speed, can work along the boards should at least be a younger version of CVV. He has been productive in the AHL, and actually has one of the better +/- ratings on the team. His knock in the big club was the defensive responsibility of a NHL was too much for him. Maybe not now?

Argument not to Resign: Management may have seen enough. There will be additional number pressures as well with Lindblom, Dove-McFalls, ending their Junior eligibility. David Kase and Mikhail Vorobyov could potentially come over to the AHL as well. I think this is the year for Laughton to make a statement, maybe his last chance. Management may see this season as the time to make a mark. Good luck in the playoffs Scott.

Player: Taylor Leier

Position: Left Wing

FA Type: Restricted, not arbitration eligible

Chance of making NHL Roster: 30% with Flyers

Chance of the Flyers Resigning: 100%

Latest contract: $779,617

Overview: Leier had 10 games with the Flyers this year and 46 with the Phantoms. He was an AHL All Star and game MVP but missed February and most of March with an injury. He has played as a penalty killer and on the powerplay. There is something to like here, I am just not sure how much. Leier is another late round "gem" that the Holmgren front office always seemed so pleased with. He looks like a good bottom 6 forward right now.

Argument to resign: He had a strong season in the AHL before getting hurt. He does a lot of things pretty well. He will be a decent bottom six guy at the next level.

Argument not to resign: Like Laughton things in the AHL may turn into a number game. I think Leier has shown more now than Laughton so I don't expect him to be a casualty.

Player: Cole Bardreau

Position: Center

FA Type: Restricted, arbitration eligible

Chance of making NHL Roster: 10% with Flyers

Chance of the Flyers Resigning: 70%

Latest contract: $680,000

Overview: Bardreau is someone that Hextall had spoke highly of last year in camp. He has had a decent third season in the AHL with the Phantoms playing 70 games.

Argument to resign: Bardreau is a young center that Hextall thought enough about to mention in camp. Though not overly big, he plays with an edge and a high compete level. He would be preferable in terms of development over some of the older players.

Argument not to resign: Like Laughton and Leier things in the AHL may turn into a number game. I don't know how high he rates on the depth chart. The signing of VEC last season was an indicator that there is not much ready at center and they may decide that Cole will never be ready.

Player: Jesper Pettersson

Position: Defenseman

FA Type: Restricted, not arbitration eligible

Chance of making NHL Roster: 0% with Flyers

Chance of the Flyers Resigning: ??%

Latest contract: $680,000

Overview: Pettersson spent the entire season in the ECHL after spending of 2015-16 in the AHL. He has a decent year but seems to be getting crowded out by other prospects in the pipeline.

Argument to resign: He is still young and he did play well for Reading.

Argument not to resign: With the number of young blue liners coming in, and the fact he could not win a spot in Lehigh Valley puts him in a position where you wonder if he is going to make it. He was not a high ceiling guy when he was drafted, and with the addition of other highly touted prospects, he may be let go as the organization moves in another direction.

Player: Mark Alt

Position: Defenseman

FA Type: Unrestricted Free Agent

Chance of making NHL Roster: 0% with Flyers

Chance of the Flyers Resigning: 65%

Latest contract: $645,000

Overview: Alt has been kicking around the system for some time coming over in 2013. He was once considered the Flyers' best defensive prospect for a time. That is pretty telling about the state of the farm system in 2013.

Argument to resign: Alt could be useful as an emergency call up, playing a solid defensive game. He would likely have no problems passing through waivers and give the Flyers some solid organizational depth.

Argument not to resign: He could be getting squeezed by the other defensive prospects. More likely the issue is if Alt wants to come back. The Flyers have given "late bloomers" like Brandon Manning a shot before, but Alt is on a track even later than Manning's.

Player: Andy Miele

Position: Center

FA Type: Unrestricted Free Agent

Chance of making NHL Roster: 0% with Flyers

Chance of the Flyers Resigning: ??%

Latest contract: $600,000

Overview: Miele was brought in as part of the effort to make the Phantoms into contenders. He is a veteran of many seasons in the AHL and was without a doubt a contributor to the Phantoms. As new players come in it will be interesting to see where he fits in.

Argument to resign: At 28 years old Miele maybe letting go his NHL dreams, but he has proven to be a valuable player for the Phantoms. He was a key part to the dramatic turnaround in the minor league system, and by all accounts was a good influence on the young guys. He could count as some depth without much waiver concern, as he has played some games for the Coyotes, which I guess does count and an NHL team, in the strictest sense of the definition.

Argument not to resign: I am not privy to what Miele adds on the culture front. His contracts have reduced with each progressive negotiation. Miele has little hope of cracking the Flyers' roster and the shelf life of a pro athlete is not that long. I expect Miele may look for a better situation.

Player: Chris Conner

Position: Right WIng

FA Type: Unrestricted Free Agent

Chance of making NHL Roster: 0% with Flyers

Chance of the Flyers Resigning: ??%

Latest contract: $575,000

Overview: The 33 year old Conner chipped in 22 goals this season for the Phantoms and was another cog in the AHL team's rise to the playoffs this year

Argument to resign: Conner was brought in in the 2015-2016 season, so he was not part of Hextall's major over haul last off season. He has had 2 very good season for the Phantoms and may provide a veteran presence and leadership to a team that will have many youngsters coming through it in the next couple of years.

Argument not to resign: Conner is entering the golden years of a pro hockey career. He is probably very much a mercenary at this point and will be looking for a deal that secures a bright financial future for him and his family. Couple that with the need to make room for new prospects, I could see him playing elsewhere next year.

PROS

Player: Michael Vecchione

Position: Center

FA Type: Restricted, not arbitration eligible

Chance of making NHL Roster: 75% with Flyers

Chance of the Flyers Resigning: 100%

Latest contract: $925,000

Overview: Vec was one of the more coveted free agents from the NCAA this season. He was a Hobey Baker Finalist and got to suit up for one game with the Flyers.

Argument to sign: Vec had an excellent college career. According to many scouts he is rated higher than other (younger) players who were first round picks. Of course none of this means anything unless it translate on the ice. He plays a complete game, is good at faceoffs, and can kill penalties. Ghost thinks he can play anywhere in the lineup which is also encouraging. He seems to be someone who can challenge Cousins and PEB for the 4th line center position.

Argument not to sign: Unless there was something that they saw that they really did not like, I am not sure why the Flyers would not resign him. Slowly the team is restocking its depth at forward and in particular center, but I think we are at least 2 years away from having the young centers in the system make an impact on the pro team. Vec seemed pretty good in his single NHL game and looks ready for the league.

Player: Roman Lyubimov

Position: Center, Left Wing

FA Type: Restricted, arbitration eligible

Chance of making NHL Roster: 15% with Flyers

Chance of the Flyers Resigning: 20%

Latest contract: $925,000

Overview: Lyubimov got to play 47 games this year for the Flyers, and while I did not catch them all the ones I did see I was impressed. He seemed to have a lot of jump in his step, was really good on the forecheck and seemed fairly skilled at distributing when he has the puck. He only netted 4 goals and 2 assists during the season, spending most of his time on "The Line That Scoring Forgot" with PEB and CVV.

Argument to sign: I felt that Lyubimov brought some speed and some grind to the fourth line as well as what comparatively seemed like an abundance of offense when compared to CVV and PEB. He would not command a high salary and seemed to be a player with a good motor.

Argument not to sign: This is more like the reasons he won't be back rather than building a case against him. Hak did not like him enough to play him. Really it begins and ends there. I don't know if it was the language, or if he and Hak never developed trust but he did not play, despite what seemed like obviously superior play as compared to the rest of the fourth line (even the third line some nights). With Lindblom coming over, with his limited role this year, I do not see him coming back.

Player: Nick Cousins

Position: Center, Left Wing

FA Type: Restricted, arbitration eligible

Chance of making NHL Roster: 80% with Flyers

Chance of the Flyers Resigning: 90%

Latest contract: $925,000

Overview: Cousins got to suit up for sixty games this year with the Flyers playing both at center and on the wing. While not as productive offensively as he was the year before Again it seemed that Cousins could not find a consistent spot in the lineup.

Argument to sign: Cousins is a nice younger player, probably best suited for a fourth line/energy line type who can chip in a little on offense and annoy the other team. Sadly the Flyers have a lot of guys that would be well suited for the fourth line. Of the group currently on the team Cousins may have the highest upside

Argument not to sign: This may come down to the dollars and cents of the situation. PEB, VEC, Laughton and Leier are guys who may be able to fill this role. I think he is the most likely to be taken in the expansion draft by Las Vegas.

Player: Chris VandeVelde

Position: Center, Left Wing

FA Type: Unrestricted

Chance of making NHL Roster: 5% with Flyers

Chance of the Flyers Resigning: 10%

Latest contract: $712.500

Overview: CVV played all but 1 game for the Flyers. He was an important player for Hakstol as a penalty killer and as someone who knows what Hakstol wants in his system. He may be resigned, but I see him starting the year in the minors.

Argument to sign: He knows the system, he is cheap and he is a guy that Hak trusts.

Argument not to sign. He is 30, and he is an ok grinder, but there should be any number of kids in the system who could do as good a CVV .

Player: Jordan Weal

Position: Center, Left Wing

FA Type: Unrestricted

Chance of making NHL Roster: 99% with Flyers

Chance of the Flyers Resigning: 99%

Latest contract: $650,000

Overview: Weal was something of a revelation last season scoring 8 goals in 23 games. He had great advanced metrics. He did not stick out in the defensive end, in a good way, meaning he was not abused in his half of the ice. Where he did stick out was in the offensive zone. He was really quite good along the wall and finding teammates with passes. He also has a knack for finishing off typical high end scoring chances, the kind that this team seems to lack. You know, the ones that Raffl somehow misses that makes you curse and throw things at the TV. He has his fair share of nifty goals as well but the fact he cashes in the great chances is what I really like.

Argument to sign: He scores, he is at least adequate defensively, he is young and still cheap. Did I mention he scores? All kidding aside I have been really impressed with Weal and hope he stays a Flyer for a long time.

Argument not to sign: There is a glut of low end forwards, it is possible that someone may lump Weal into that group and he will be crowded out. Weal was up with the big club for a full season in 15-16 and Hak did not give him so much as a sniff. It is hard to argue with the results and numbers, and even how he looks out there, but CVV and PEB got minutes because of the coach's discretion, it is possible they go in a direction that does not include Weal for the same reason.

Player: Michael Del Zotto

Position: Defense

FA Type: Unrestricted

Chance of making NHL Roster: 0% with Flyers

Chance of the Flyers Resigning: 0%

Latest contract: $3,875,000

Overview: MDZ has had an up and down stint with the Flyers, with his best year coming in the 2014-2015 campaign. He had sustained substantial injuries over the last couple of seasons that limited his ability to play. On the ice, he really has a top end skill set. Skates well, can pass on target, he can defend well in spots. But he really has struggled with his decision making. There is no risk that he won't take and it usually costs him. I have never been a fan of his reckless style, but if he can master himself I think there are a couple of 40 point seasons in him.

Argument to sign: Initially I had him at 2%, but Hextall has come out since the exit interviews and said he won't be back. I knew MDZ's mistakes were grating on the coaching staff, and I had always suspected that rest of the league had seen enough. That was confirmed by our inability to move him at the deadline while offering to swallow his salary.

Argument not to sign: First the emergence of several good defenseman prospects is primarily pushing him out. There may be as many as 4 defensemen in the pipe line who are better than MDZ. The other reason is his style and judgment. He takes too many, often time needless, risks. His game, and his team, suffers because of it. He is uncoachable, and not quite good enough to be so.

Player: Nick Schultz

Position: Defense

FA Type: Unrestricted

Chance of making NHL Roster: 0% with Flyers

Chance of the Flyers Resigning: 0%

Latest contract: $2,250,000

Overview: Schultz was in the press box a great deal this season. When he did play, he looked like Jeff Schultz. Physical, willing to take the body or block a shot, well positioned in his own end even while being a step slow he was solid at taking the puck away in his own end. He would then ice it or clear it to center. He is an old, old-school defensemen. The game has changed and he is not able to adapt. He would be a reliable physical partner on bottom pair tandem.

Argument to sign: Hexy has already said that he won't, but Schultz is a warrior and will give his max effort each time out.

Argument not to sign: Sam Morin. Morin is the bigger, faster, stronger, cheaper version of Schultz. That is actually not fair to Morin, who is far more skilled then Schultz in his prime. But the shutdown defender role is Morin's for the taking and should be an instant upgrade over Schultz.

Player: Shayne "Ghost" Gostisbehere

Position: Defense

FA Type: Restricted

Chance of making NHL Roster: 100% with Flyers

Chance of the Flyers Resigning: 100%

Latest contract: $925,000

Overview: Ghost went backwards from a tremendous first season. A regression was almost inevitable, but the regression at times was a little disheartening. It seemed that Ghost was letting his defensive lapses impact the offensive part of his game. He played well in brief stretches but not enough to offset the defensive short comings in his game. To be fair he had a bad bit of luck this year, where teammates made mistakes he had nothing to do with that became goals. But he also had real problems finishing plays in his own end, where he would make the right decision, but was not strong or tenacious enough to finish the play and counter the scoring chance. Because of his upside offensively, especially on the power play, coupled with obvious critical deficiencies this contract has the possibility of being a real mess.

Argument to sign: Ghost, even with a down season and poor defensive play in general is what makes the power play work. Defensively he only really struggled in his own end, I know it is like saying a quarterback only struggles when he throws it, but defending the rush and entries he was actually quite good. He is probably not as good as he seemed in his rookie season, and not nearly as bad as he was last year and stands now as a bottom pair defender with plus plus powerplay skills. If he adds some muscle and starts to refine his game in his own end he could easily be a really good 2nd pair defensemen.

Argument not to sign: I think this will come down to money. Anything under 3 million a year is a slam dunk, but because of the great offense it could be more. But when you are worse in your own end then AMAC you really need to question his worth as a defensemen. To be sure there are plenty of places who would want Ghost, including the Flyers. But I am not sure they want him with an unfavorable contract.

Player: Steve Mason

Position: Goalie

FA Type: Unrestricted

Chance of making NHL Roster: 33% with Flyers

Chance of the Flyers Resigning: 33%

Latest contract: $4,100,000

Overview: To be gentle the Flyers' goalie situation is delicate. Neuvirth and Stolarz looked to be the NHL players next year. Neuvirth may be selected in the expansion draft, Stolarz now has a lower body injury that will put him out for 4 months (a muscle tear is my guess). We have Alex Lyon in the AHL, who had a better season than Stolarz and looks like a better goalie to me. We have Merrick Madsen who is up at Harvard and will probably return for his senior season...probabaly. We have Carter Hart, who just joined the Phantoms after another great WHL campaign, and last we have Felix Sandstrom who was most outstanding goalie at the World Juniors and is in the Swedish Elite League playoffs. Just the number of NHL or nearly NHL ready goalies is complex, how does MASE fit into all of this.

With the exception of the last 15 games of the season, Steve Mason had a pretty bad year, as did the Flyers goaltenders in general. He has served as a pretty good back stop for this team in the previous 3 seasons with the good outweighing the bad, but has never been consistent. This past season the bad outweighed the good by a country mile.

Argument to sign: The Flyers' goalie situation is perhaps the most convoluted we have seen in years, if ever. But the latest injury to Stolarz makes things even more cloudy. If we consider Stolarz injury signing Mason will make the Flyers better in goal from day one...on paper. In reality, it depends which Steve Mason shows up.

Mase is not a reflex goaltender, though he has excellent reflexes, he is a positional goaltender using his size to take away as much of the net as possible. His style game requires a head for strategy, focus on the mental side and on the details because it is at its root, he plays a shell game. He style demands he give something away to the opposing shooters, an area of the net that he does not cover. When he is on, he does an excellent job of disguising what he is giving away or subtly changing where the hole is. When Mase does this he is a very effective NHL goaltender.

Argument not to sign: To me the list of negatives is pretty long. Some are completely outside of the control of Mason, but some are directly attributed to the goalie.

Factors beyond Mason is probably mostly the reason he won't be back. The Flyers have so many young impressive goalies and Neuvirth under contract. It is rapidly becoming time to see if these other players can carry the load.

The team make up is not a good fit for the inconsistent Mason, this is not a team that can absorb and overcome a couple of bad goals regularly (though they did initially last season), and Mason is prone to letting in some real softies.

Mason does have some responsibility in this as well. First, since the departure of coach Jeff Reese, Mason has not been as effective adjusting his positioning when teams zero in on what he is giving away. For about two week he was giving away high stick side and short side shots. Where it was obvious after about 2 shifts to most people, Mase did not detect the trend until he let in 25 goals, a third of which were to that spot.

Next is how his teammates feel about him. After one Mason stinker in January, Giroux made some comments about being a better team than their record, and I think that was a veiled jab directed to the goaltenders and Mason in particular. Mason fired back a few weeks later questioning the team's effort in front of him after a loss against Winnipeg. Mason may have been right in his comments about that night. But in the context of the season this team, offensively challenged as the team is, they battled for him on the many nights when he was dreadful, particularly early in the season. I don't think he had room to talk, nor did the team.

Mason does not seem to have the mental toughness to be effective. In his exit interview he mentioned how bothered he was by not being named a number one goalie and that it took him off his game. To be fair Neuvirth voiced the same concerns. It was even more obvious that Hakstol had a preference for Neuvirth and gave him first chance to earn the job. The problem here is that there was ample opportunity for Mason to take the position and solidify himself as the number one. Mason was unable to play well enough to beat out a goalie with an 890 save percentage. This was not a hurdle of Mt. Everest proportions. In fact the bar could not be much lower, and still he could not master himself to rise to this rather weak challenge. Add to this the career of inconsistence and his propensity to let in soft goals, he does not have a strong case to come back.

The last reason not to bring him back because we all know how this story ends. We have seen the best and the worst of Steve Mason, at his best we squeak into the playoffs, he hits a funk in the playoffs and has us looking to the backup for better goalie play. At his worst, he plays 4 months of really poor hockey then calls out his team mates for not trying hard enough. I think it is time to see what else we have and move on from Mase to give other players a chance.





