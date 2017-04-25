Update: Travis Hamonic has been named the winner of the 2017 NHL Foundation Player Award. Congrats to both Hamonic and Simmonds nonetheless on their excellent work in the community.

No Flyers will be nominated for NHL on-ice awards after this season, but the team’s 2016-17 MVP has now been named an NHL award finalist for his outstanding efforts off the ice.

Flyers winger Wayne Simmonds was announced today as one of two finalists for the 2016-17 NHL Foundation Player Award, which, per the NHL, is presented to "an NHL player who applies the core values of hockey - commitment, perseverance and teamwork - to enrich the lives of people in his community.”

Since arriving in Philadelphia six years ago, Simmonds has been active with the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation, and has been a member of their board since 2014. He also hosts an annual hockey tournament with Wayne’s Road Hockey Warriors in his Toronto-area hometown of Scarborough, where he’s worked to provide opportunities for young members of the community there to get involved in hockey.

Giving back to the community has always been a huge deal for Simmonds — and not just because he promised his mom he’d do it if he made it to the NHL. Via NHL.com’s Adam Kimelman in an excellent piece about the Wayne Train from 2014:

Wanda Simmonds remembers the conversation she had one day a few years ago with her son Wayne. It was before Wayne Simmonds grew into a 6-foot-2, 183-pound forward for the Philadelphia Flyers; before he was a second-round pick (No. 61) by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2007 NHL Draft; even before he was a budding star in the Ontario Hockey League. It was when Simmonds was an unknown minor player, one of many skating in regional leagues across Canada. Wanda Simmonds made her son make a promise. "I said to him, 'There's two things I want to you to do if you ever make it to the NHL,'" she told NHL.com. "'I want you to give back [to your community] and I want you to give to your church.'" Obedient son that he is, Wayne Simmonds followed his mother's wishes. And the next generation of hockey hopefuls from the Scarborough, Ontario, region has benefited from Simmonds keeping his word.

And now Wayne, one of the most beloved athletes in the city of Philadelphia, is being recognized for his efforts. Tough to imagine many guys who deserve it more.

Simmonds was named a finalist along with Islanders defenseman Travis Hamonic, whose D-Partner Program has helped hundreds of children who have lost a parent at a young age. We here at BSH are of course partial to Wayne and hope that he takes that award home, but are of course thankful for Hamonic’s efforts and are happy to see him honored here as well.

The award will be given out on Tuesday, June 20, the day before the NHL’s awards ceremony, though the winner will be re-recognized during the awards ceremony itself on June 21.

