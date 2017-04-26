Five questions about the Flyers' goalies, a mid-week conversation

Who knew a week of minor league hockey could change so much I what i thought I knew.

Do we protect Neuvirth or Stolarz? Stolarz is going to be rehabbing a MCL tear.

Is Alex Lyon now the front runner to make the big club?

Will this team try to bring in another NHL FA goalie, even bring back Mason no matter Neuvirth's fate.?



Do we now make signing Merrick Madsen a priority?



What do all the injuries mean for Cater Hart, Alex Lyon and Stolarz?

My dimes worth.

We still protect Stolarz, Neuvirth is like the 6th best goalie available in the expansion draft, Cousins, and Raffl both have more trade value.

Alex Lyon has a better chance then the rest of the prospects at making the big club, though I think that getting a free agent NHL goalie is definitely in the works.

I think the return of Steve Mason is much more likely than it was 2 weeks ago, but there are still many hurdles to cross before that happens. Taking away the sub par play, I think is media friendly attitude and his willingness to throw the team under the bus has made him a less attractive choice for the Flyers. His chances of coming back increase if Neuvirth is selected in the expansion draft.

I don't think signing Merrick Madsen is any more urgent then before. He is not immediate help in the NHL, and him coming to the AHL would give them potentially 4 AHL caliber goalies, two too many. I see him staying at Harvard.

Long term, I do not thing these are debilitating injuries, but it has shuffled the deck a bit for when these guys get their shot. I thought that Stolarz would get this year to try to earn the backup up spot or a starting split on the pro level. His injury has made that unlikely. I actually see him falling to third on the depth chart because of his injury and the rehab time, likely starting at Reading to ease him back into form.

Lyon I thought would be the guy in the AHL this year fighting off Hart to be the 1A starter. Lyon would get a look in camp, but would have to be Hasek like to supplant Stolarz. I think he is the prospect most likely to make the team out of camp as of now. Unfortunately for him I think he will likely have to supplant 2 NHL goalies, Neuvirth and a FA to be named later. That said I think he will be an injury call up guy and the 1A starter in Lehigh.

Outside of Stolarz I think Hart may face the most negative change. My guess before the injuries was that Hart would act as the 1B starter or backup in Lehigh. This assumed a healthy Stolarz in the NHL. It looks now that there will be 3 goalies looking at 2 AHL slots. My guess is the only thing Stolarz needs to prove is that he is healthy and has returned to form. Hart is entering the "learning to be a pro" phase GMs talk about. So I think the odd man out in the AHL will be Stolarz since he can condition in the ECHL. But I could see Hart being sent to the ECHL as the Flyers try to sort out their goaltending, it is a 50/50 proposition at this point..

Good problems I guess. I leave it to the brain trust...what say you? Have I missed something? Are you guys getting a different vibe?