Drafting a Las Vegas Team with capfriendly.com

So I tried the tool provided by capfriendly.com that lets you draft your own Las Vegas Golden Knights and it is hard work.



First you'll have to guess which players will be protected by their teams. Some have big problems here like the Blue Jackets that have to waste three spots on Hartnell, Foligno and Dubinsky. The three aren't terrible but they use up spots that the Jackets need for other players which is why I ended up with Jenner on my Golden Knights. Other teams such as Arizona seem to have to many spots to be put to good use as their future core is almost entirely exempt.



I probably didn't make al the right choices in protecting players but I tried to stay realistic.

So here is my drafted team:









You can guess that LV will have a decent Defense and a fantastic Goalie situations, as the draft rules favor those positions for the Golden Knights.



I tried to have most players under contract for next season.



Though I didn't draft them I strongly believe that Las Vegas will make pushes for Ben Bishop and or Kevin Shatttenkirk in free agency.



Has anyone else tried the tool?

How do your teams look?











VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS