Drafting a Las Vegas Team with capfriendly.com

By on May 1, 2017, 6:43am EDT 4

So I tried the tool provided by capfriendly.com that lets you draft your own Las Vegas Golden Knights and it is hard work.

First you'll have to guess which players will be protected by their teams. Some have big problems here like the Blue Jackets that have to waste three spots on Hartnell, Foligno and Dubinsky. The three aren't terrible but they use up spots that the Jackets need for other players which is why I ended up with Jenner on my Golden Knights. Other teams such as Arizona seem to have to many spots to be put to good use as their future core is almost entirely exempt.

I probably didn't make al the right choices in protecting players but I tried to stay realistic.
So here is my drafted team:

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
PROJECTED CAP HIT : $60,320,000 PROJECTED CAP SPACE : $12,680,000
DRAFTED: 30/30
CAP HIT
SALARY
PERFORMANCE BONUS
SIGNING BONUS
CONTRACT CLAUSE

FORWARDS (17 - $30,987,500) TERMS POS STATUS AGE 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24
Sharp, Patrick M-NTCNMC LW, C NHL 35
UFA
Soderberg, Carl NTC C, LW NHL 31 $4,750,000 $4,750,000 $4,750,000
UFA
Ennis, Tyler C, LW, RW NHL 27 $4,600,000 $4,600,000
UFA
Pouliot, Benoit LW NHL 30 $4,000,000 $4,000,000
UFA
Perron, David M-NTC LW, RW NHL 28 $3,750,000
UFA
Cizikas, Casey C NHL 26 $3,350,000 $3,350,000 $3,350,000 $3,350,000
UFA
Jenner, Boone C, LW NHL 23 $2,900,000
RFA
Miller, J.T. C, RW NHL 24 $2,750,000
RFA
Bouma, Lance C, LW, RW NHL 27 $2,200,000
UFA
Namestnikov, Vladislav C, LW NHL 24 $1,937,500
RFA
Josefson, Jacob C, LW NHL 26
RFA
Dano, Marko ELC C, LW, RW NHL 22
RFA
Gaunce, Brendan ELC C, LW NHL 23
RFA
Laughton, Scott ELC C Minor 22
RFA
Dzingel, Ryan C, RW NHL 25
RFA
Marchessault, Jonathan C NHL 26 $750,000
UFA
Karlsson, Erik ELC LW Minor 22
RFA
DEFENSE (10 - $25,582,500) TERMS POS STATUS AGE 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24
Green, Mike NTC D NHL 31 $6,000,000
UFA
Spurgeon, Jared D NHL 27 $5,187,500 $5,187,500 $5,187,500
UFA
Emelin, Alexei M-NTC D NHL 31 $4,100,000
UFA
Dillon, Brenden D NHL 26 $3,270,000 $3,270,000 $3,270,000
UFA
Ellis, Ryan D NHL 26 $2,500,000 $2,500,000
UFA
McNabb, Brayden D NHL 26 $1,700,000
UFA
Marincin, Martin D NHL 25 $1,250,000
RFA
Manson, Josh D NHL 25 $825,000
RFA
Svedberg, Viktor D Minor 25 $750,000
UFA
Tinordi, Jarred D Minor 25
UFA
GOALTENDERS (3 - $3,750,000) TERMS POS STATUS AGE 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24
Subban, Malcolm ELC G Minor 23
RFA
Grubauer, Philipp G NHL 25
RFA

Murray, Matt ELC G NHL 22 $3,750,000 $3,750,000 $3,750,000
RFA



You can guess that LV will have a decent Defense and a fantastic Goalie situations, as the draft rules favor those positions for the Golden Knights.

I tried to have most players under contract for next season.

Though I didn't draft them I strongly believe that Las Vegas will make pushes for Ben Bishop and or Kevin Shatttenkirk in free agency.

Has anyone else tried the tool?
How do your teams look?




