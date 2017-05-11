We saw last week when, at the World Championships in Europe, Claude Giroux and Radko Gudas got into it. Gudas punched Giroux in the face, and then in the postgame, Giroux showed us that things were still cool between the two by giving a loving little shove to Gudas in the locker room tunnel.

Giroux’s out there mixing it up again today against France -- who have played the Canadians tougher than you’d expect — with another Flyers teammate. This time it’s everybody’s favorite Frenchman, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare.

Claude GIroux and Pierre-Édouard Bellemare were getting rough in a scrum in front of the net. They're, uh, #Flyers teammates. #IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/hXF9C0sqLy — Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) May 11, 2017

Later, Giroux tied the game with a power play goal that looks pretty familiar: