Now it’s Claude Giroux and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare fighting at the World Championships

STOP FIGHTING EACH OTHER

By Travis Hughes
New York Rangers v Philadelphia Flyers

We saw last week when, at the World Championships in Europe, Claude Giroux and Radko Gudas got into it. Gudas punched Giroux in the face, and then in the postgame, Giroux showed us that things were still cool between the two by giving a loving little shove to Gudas in the locker room tunnel.

Giroux’s out there mixing it up again today against France -- who have played the Canadians tougher than you’d expect — with another Flyers teammate. This time it’s everybody’s favorite Frenchman, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare.

Later, Giroux tied the game with a power play goal that looks pretty familiar:

