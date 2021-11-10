Wednesday Morning Fly By: Finally, game day

*After what seemed like an inexplicably long break (the schedule is weird) the Flyers are finally back, at home, heading into their first meeting with the Toronto Maple Leafs in like... literally years. The Leafs may be without a couple of key players. [TSN]

*He’s getting close, it seems, but the Flyers will likely still be without Ryan Ellis tonight and definitely still without Kevin Hayes. Both are making progress, though. SOON. [NBC Sports Philly]

*When Ellis is back, it’s reasonable to expect that his return will take the Flyers as a whole up a notch. [NBC Sports Philly]

*The big Flyers Alumni game is rapidly approaching and one guy returning to the ice is Donald Brashear, who hopes to serve as a role model for kids in Philadelphia. [Inquirer]

*If you want to attend the game (you should, it’s going to be fun!) you can buy your tickets here. We’ll be in section 115 if you want to sit with BSH weirdos.

*There are no Flyers in this article about the league’s best puck movers. Which is a bummer, for us. [Sportsnet]

*Carey Price released a statement about his recovery, and he seems to be doing well. Which is great news. [Habs Eyes On The Prize]

*Alex Ovechkin has moved one notch closer to claiming Gretzky’s crown. He’s totally going to do it. [The Athletic]

*And finally, what better way to kill an hour before tonight’s game than with a new episode of BSH Radio?! Rhetorical question. Don’t answer. [BSH]