Thursday Morning Fly By: Tripped up

*ICYMI, the FAB line has grinded to a production halt after a fast start, complicating the Flyers’ offensive firepower. [BSH]

*Today’s the day that the rosters and lines for the upcoming Flyers alumni game will be announced, should be some fun combinations on both the orange and black teams. [NBC10]

*How the return to a full schedule is shaping teams’ outlooks, and creating more of a holding pattern. [Sportsnet]

*Speaking of teams waiting to see what they’ve got, the Buffalo Sabres and Vegas Golden Knights following the Jack Eichel trade — this one from the Sabres’ perspective. [The Athletic]

*Down Goes Brown looks at a couple curious cases for the Hockey Hall of Fame. [The Athletic]

*Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier could be looking at more competition for Team Canada at the Olympics as a Calgary Flames under-the-radar candidate has emerged. [TSN]

*Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon is out for a few weeks, so that stinks. [TSN]

*We all know that the Flyers are a strong brand, but their international reach goes even farther thanks to a dedicated blogger. [Inquirer]