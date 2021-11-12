Friday Morning Fly By; It’s going to get tough

*The Flyers will be in Raleigh tonight to face the red-hot Carolin Hurricanes, which will be a lot harder than playing the Maple Leafs, so we’ll see how this goes. Before the game, here’s what we learned from the last one. [BSH]

*Despite the poor performance in front of him, Carter Hart looked outstanding against the Leafs. There’s only so much good goaltending can do to mask the problems up front, though. [Inquirer]

*So where the heck did the Flyers’ scoring go? There was A LOT of it in the first few days of the season and then, inexplicably, it completely disappeared. Charlie digs into why. [The Athletic]

*At practice yesterday Alain Vigneault started shaking things up on the forward lines to try and get things going again. [Inquirer]

*One of those shake-ups will have Cam Atkinson on a new line with Oskar Lindblom, which will hopefully get Oskar going and get Cam going again. [BSH]

*Speaking of shake-ups, Kevin Hayes is trying to schmooze his way back into the lineup ASAP. [NBC Sports Philly]

*This in-depth look at the Flyers’ current defensive structure is very interesting. [The Hockey Tactics]

*And finally, the Alumni Game will be played Monday night at The Farg and yesterday we learned what the teams will look like. [Flyers]

It’ll be a really fun time and should you like to be there in person, you can buy your tickets here.