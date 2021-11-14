This is just getting ridiculous

For the eighth consecutive game the Philadelphia Flyers failed to score more than two goals (against a goaltender) in a game.

The Dallas Stars won for the first time in regulation this season on Saturday night, defeating Philly 5-2 at the American Airlines Center.

Seriously, this is getting ridiculous.

Ryan Ellis and Kevin Hayes are back, so things could turn around soon. But for now this lack of offense is on the verge of becoming comical.

Claude Giroux hasn’t recorded a point in three games. Nor has Sean Couturier, whose goal against the Washington Capitals being the only point he has produced in the last five games.

Travis Konecny is scoreless in four straight. Cam Atkinson has 0 goals and 1 assist during this eight game slump. Joel Farabee’s goal in Carolina on Friday night stands as the only point he’s scored since the third game of the season.

This is insane, honestly.

