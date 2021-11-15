Monday Morning Fly By: A little up, a little down

*Half really good, half kind bad. Nothing could sum up a weekend of Flyers hockey any better, huh? Here’s what we learned from a big win and then a disappointing loss. [BSH]

*The big news over the weekend was obviously the return of both Kevin Hayes AND Ryan Ellis to the lineup. Somehow, that made the Flyers play worse because of course it did. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Dallas was a team that the Flyers should’ve beaten, and losing to them was a missed opportunity to build some momentum coming back home. [Inquirer]

*To make room for the Ellis and Hayes returns, Nicolas Aube-Kubel was waived. Colorado decided to claim him. [BSH]

*Charlie’s latest observations center on what was quite possibly the best performance Carter Hart has delivered yet. [The Athletic]

*On fighting in hockey and why, maybe, it’s kinda good. [Hockey Wilderness]

*Friday brought a new Flyperbole drop, in case you missed it. [BSH]

*And finally, in case you also missed the lineups for tonight’s Alumni Game, the teams look like they’re going to be pretty fun. Get your tickets here if you want to join us! [Flyers]