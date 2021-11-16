Tuesday Morning Fly By: Feel the nostalgia

*If you couldn’t catch the Philadelphia Flyers’ Alumni Hall of Fame Game last night, hear from legend Joe Watson on what makes those games so special. [The Athletic]
*The Flyers will be without Ryan Ellis here again, which is not ideal. [BSH]
They still got it. @FlyersAlumni | @FlyersCharities pic.twitter.com/Jqm0uRyCz0— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) November 16, 2021
*Noted No. 1 center Sean Couturier has been his ho-hum self thus far as the Flyers’ best player and a Team Canada hopeful for the upcoming Olympics. [BSH]
*Claude Giroux is off to a great start, bidding well for whatever he decides is his next move as he approaches free agency after the season. [Inquirer]
@FlyersCharities | @FlyersAlumni https://t.co/55BkKic3bT pic.twitter.com/XlinsT9li8— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) November 16, 2021
*The Ottawa Senators are unfortunately the first virus outbreak of the season, they won’t play any of their next three games as a result. [ESPN]
*Pittsburgh Penguins pivot Sidney Crosby will apparently escape any supplemental discipline for his rather borderline hit in Sunday’s action against the Washington Capitals. [Pensburgh]
*Dawson Mercer has been a revelation for the New Jersey Devils, though a fair warning that statistics are used to further prove the point. [SBN Devils Blog with a stupid name]
*Inside the best — and worst — of the NHL’s first month of the 2021-22 season. [ESPN+]
*And that first month of the season has included offense, and plenty of it. [TSN]
*For the ears, a brand-new 32 Thoughts is a must-listen for fans of the fearless men in pads who put themselves in front of frozen rubber for 60 minutes. [Sportsnet]
