Tuesday Morning Fly By: Feel the nostalgia

*If you couldn’t catch the Philadelphia Flyers’ Alumni Hall of Fame Game last night, hear from legend Joe Watson on what makes those games so special. [The Athletic]

*The Flyers will be without Ryan Ellis here again, which is not ideal. [BSH]

*Noted No. 1 center Sean Couturier has been his ho-hum self thus far as the Flyers’ best player and a Team Canada hopeful for the upcoming Olympics. [BSH]

*Claude Giroux is off to a great start, bidding well for whatever he decides is his next move as he approaches free agency after the season. [Inquirer]

*The Ottawa Senators are unfortunately the first virus outbreak of the season, they won’t play any of their next three games as a result. [ESPN]

*Pittsburgh Penguins pivot Sidney Crosby will apparently escape any supplemental discipline for his rather borderline hit in Sunday’s action against the Washington Capitals. [Pensburgh]

*Dawson Mercer has been a revelation for the New Jersey Devils, though a fair warning that statistics are used to further prove the point. [SBN Devils Blog with a stupid name]

*Inside the best — and worst — of the NHL’s first month of the 2021-22 season. [ESPN+]

*And that first month of the season has included offense, and plenty of it. [TSN]

*For the ears, a brand-new 32 Thoughts is a must-listen for fans of the fearless men in pads who put themselves in front of frozen rubber for 60 minutes. [Sportsnet]