Yesterday’s alumni game is proof we need those jerseys back

Yesterday evening, the Flyers played their long awaited (at least by myself) Hall of Fame Celebration game, honoring the newest inductees, Paul Holmgren and Rick Tocchet. The guest list of both players and coaches included the likes of Eric Lindros and Danny Briere, and while unfortunately, the game was not televised, we did get quite a few highlights and photos via the team’s official social media accounts, including the aforementioned pair.

Now, we saw Lindros rock those black jerseys numerous times in the late 1990’s, but Briere never wore the orange variant of that iconic style (he did wear the black and white Reebok variants of the design that didn’t end up lasting very long). In fact, there were a couple of former Flyers who had the chance to wear the 80’s and 90’s away orange for the first time.

Which brings us to the point of interest, which we are confident we can all agree on...

The Flyers NEED to bring back those classic jerseys.

This isn’t to say that their current uniforms are bad. Far from it. They are a clean, iconic design that harken back to their glory days of the 1970’s.

However, it was incredibly apparent from yesterday that the trio of black, white, and orange jerseys the Flyers wore throughout the 80’s, 90’s, and early-mid 00’s are superior in nearly every way. You could not possibly picture most of the icons of this franchise in any other era of jersey.

The colors on both the black and orange variants pop incredibly well and contrast against the white shoulders and color stripe that separates the top from the primary color. Whoever designed those jerseys clearly knew what they were doing, because they are some of the best in NHL history.

The next logical question to ask of the Flyers, therefore (after brining these jerseys back), is how us fans can officially purchase some of our own. They are available on sites like Custom Throwback Jerseys (I have personally ordered a custom in both the orange and black from them and can attest to their quality), though it would be nice for such classics to be available from the official team store as well, and in the Wells Fargo Center store on a more regular basis.

Yesterday’s game was a treat to behold for spectators, no doubt aided by the classic kits, but primarily due to the players involved.

Below is more content from the game:

Tonight they’re behind the bench, but tomorrow Paul Holmgren and @RealRocket22 will be entering the Flyers Hall of Fame! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/x5lFiJp3EF — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) November 16, 2021

Postgame handshake and team photo. pic.twitter.com/cBwwwWC2zk — Flyers Alumni (@FlyersAlumni) November 16, 2021