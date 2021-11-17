Wednesday Morning Fly By: We can’t have nice things

*Boy oh boy do these guys need to get it together. RECAP.

*Yesterday we learned that Ryan Ellis is not only injured, he’s now long-term injured. You know that gift, with the kid saying “I’m fine” into a microphone? That’s Flyers fans, collectively. [Inquirer]

*Don’t worry though, Nick Seeler was ready to GO. We’re fine. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Anyhoo, Rick Tocchet is not just the Flyers’ newest Hall of Famer, he’s part of the fun new broadcast team over at TNT. And he’s loving it, naturally. [Inquirer]

*Speaking of all-time greats, BRING BACK THE 90s JERSEYS. [BSH]

*Charlie sat down with Zack MacEwen, a man that seems almost tailor-made to be a Philadelphia Flyers fan favorite. [The Athletic]

*The Penguins appear to be being sold to a bunch of rich dudes that own the Red Sox too. Doubt it means anything significant for fans, though. [Pensburgh]

*Raise your hand if you didn’t think Dion Phaneuf retired several years ago. Is your hand raised? Well I don’t believe you. [ProHockeyTalk]

*And finally, if you thought Seattle was going to repeat the Vegas Golden Knights magic well... not looking great out there. [Davy Jones Locker Room]