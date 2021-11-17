Everybody Loves Rasmus

The Philadelphia Flyers won a gritty, contentious game on Tuesday night, defeating the Calgary Flames 2-1 in overtime at the Wells Fargo Center.

On a night meant to honor Flyers greats of the past with Rick Tocchet and Paul Holmgren’s Hall of Fame inductions, a current Flyers great stole the show, as Carter Hart stopped 33 of Calgary’s 34 shots, including all 10 SOGs by future Flyers great Johnny Gaudreau.

Kevin Hayes got Philly on the board early in the second period, with his first goal of the season. Hayes looked to the sky in remembrance of his late brother, Jimmy, following the goal. Hayes’ tally gave the team life, it seemed, as they began matching Calgary’s intensity and physicality after a slog of a first period.

Rasmus Ristolainen lead the charge in terms of physicality, recording 9 hits and providing some pushback, along with Zack MacEwen (2 hits, 2 shots, 2 blocks), to the Flames’ greasy play, not to mention the lone assist on the Hayes goal, which was well-earned with a great play at the blueline to deny a breakout and find Hayes low in the zone to set up the score.

Kevin Hayes scores his first of the year to tie the game and points to the sky for his brother Jimmy. What a moment. pic.twitter.com/X7j0CIjun6 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 17, 2021

This postgame is full of love for Risto and Hart, but there’s also still some concern for the offense.

Despite winning on the strength of a Cam Atkinson OT goal, this marks the ninth consecutive game in which the Flyers failed to put more that two pucks behind a netminder. That’s not good.

