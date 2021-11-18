Thursday Morning Fly By: Weathering the storm

*The Flyers will get their first look at the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight; before that, here’s what we learned from another game won by Carter Hart holding down the fort while the team figured out how to score goals. [BSH]

*Because sometimes it is fun, here’s a look at that Flames game from the other side. [Matchsticks & Gasoline]

*The power play continues to be abysmal, horrible, terrible, hard to watch, etc. and as such, Alain Vigneault did some tweaking in practice yesterday. [Inquirer]

*We took at look at all three goals scored on Tuesday and broke them down into pieces. [BSH]

*Charlie, ever the optimist, on why the Flyers continue to show that they’re a better team than we’ve seen so far. [The Athletic]

*Anyhoo, here’s a look at the Metro Division. [Canes Country]

*The latest 32 Thoughts. Nothing much about your Flyers but good, as always, nonetheless. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, Paul Holmgren and Rick Tocchet used their Flyers Hall of Fame platform to remind the world — and us, really — that Flyers fans are the best in the world. [NBC Sports Philly]