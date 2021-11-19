Friday Morning Fly By: Shootouts are dumb

*However much you respect Claude Giroux, you don’t respect him enough. And however much you hate shootouts, you don’t hate them enough. RECAP!

*It was Hockey Fights Cancer night in Philadelphia last night and that made it an important night for Oskar Lindblom, naturally. [Inquirer]

*Earlier yesterday afternoon, we learned that the Flyers will be without Ryan Ellis for at least a month. A real bummer. [NBC Sports Philly]

*After appearing in Monday’s Alumni Game, Donald Brashear spent some time with the Snider Hockey kids and god, I really hope the Flyers give this guy a job. [Inquirer]

*The Flyers looked better up front last night but there’s no doubt about why they’ve not been in a total tailspin recently. It’s Carter Hart. [ProHockeyTalk]

*Nate Thompson seems like a very great guy off the ice, and in that vein he surprised some kids from his home state of Alaska to tell them to make him proud. [Inquirer]

*And finally, DGB does what he does best: puts together a team comprised of dudes meeting a particular criteria. This time? The most disappointing players thus far this season. [The Athletic]