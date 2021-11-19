Who doesn’t LOVE the shootout?

With a loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the skills competition on Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center, the Philadelphia Flyers fell to 53-94 in shootouts since their introduction as the regular season tie-breaker in 2005-06.

This was the Flyers’ second shootout loss on the season (0-2), and their third loss in four shootout tries against Tampa. In fact, Philly has only managed 2 goals on 13 shots in those 4 shootouts, while the Bolts are 7/14 all-time against Philly netminders in shootouts.

More shootout fun stats!

Only the Florida Panthers (99), have lost more shootouts than the Flyers (94). Florida’s .418 winning-percentage, while the second lowest in the league, is considerably better than the disgraceful .361 the Flyers have managed over the last 17 seasons.

Philly’s 27% success rate on shootout attempts is only better than the Boston Bruins (25.8%), and no team’s netminders have a lower save-percentage than the Orange & Blacks’ at .619.

Despite 9 teams having participated in more shootouts than the Flyers, only the Panthers (215) have allowed more goals against than Philly (194).

It has been nearly two decades of incompetence and embarrassment for the Flyers in shootouts, and based on what we saw tonight, that’s unlikely to change anytime soon.

Anyway, there’s a bunch of stuff in the postgame that ISN’T about shootouts. You’ll probably enjoy that more than what’s written here.

