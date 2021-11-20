First Period

The Bruins started this game strong, easily getting the upper hand in controlling play over the first four and a half minutes. Claude Giroux made a nice move entering the offensive zone to draw a trip giving the Flyers their first power play of the game, but as expected they failed to convert. The entries were generally poor/uncontrolled, and even when they did get set up, no truly dangerous chances came from it.

Even though they didn’t score, the power play did seem to give them a little juice as the forecheck began to really force the Bruins into mistakes. But, just as the Flyers were garnering some momentum, Claude Giroux took a penalty sending Boston to the man advantage, featuring a plethora of talent.

Just as the Flyers were about to kill off the first penalty, Justin Braun “tripped” David Pastrnak. What actually happened was Pastrnak spinning and tripping over Braun because of said spin, but you know how it goes.

But thanks to some good saves by Martin Jones, some key puck battles won, and even a shorthanded bid for Giroux, the Flyers killed off both penalties. Yet just as it looked like they might be able to come out of the first tied, Nick Seeler lost a puck battle, Keith Yandle fell, and Tomas Nosek was left uncovered in front and buried a backhanded top shelf. 1-0 Bruins.

Second Period

Much like the first period, Boston came out firing and their top line got it done immediately. A point shot from Derek Forbort deflected off of Braun’s stick and by Martin Jones, which is in itself flukey but the lack of intensity and inability to win puck battles is the reason Boston went up 2-0.

The Flyers rebounded quickly though, after a point shot from Rasmus Ristolainen was deflected wide, Cam Atkinson found an open Derick Brassard in front who beat Ullmark and made it a 2-1 Bruins lead.

Boy did the Flyers need this one. Brassard with his third of the season! pic.twitter.com/x8IwZa1Udd — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 21, 2021

After failing to convert on another power play, Brad Marchand does what Brad Marchand does and got an unsportsmanlike penalty, and there’s nothing anyone loves more than making that guy look like a world class idiot.

Giroux made a brilliant cross-ice pass to Brassard who had a wide-open net for his second goal of the night, fourth on the season, to tie the game at two. So yes folks, it happened, THE PHILADELPHIA FLYERS SCORED A POWER PLAY GOAL.

The game had already gotten chippy when Marchand took his penalty, but that would continue for the bulk of the period. Joel Farabee would drop the gloves with ... Charlie McAvoy? Farabee has shown the willingness to drop the gloves since joining the Flyers, and he did it here trying to ignite the team even further.

JOEL FARABEE AND CHARLIE MCAVOY CHUCKIN SOME NASTY KNUCKLES pic.twitter.com/CEkIKP0HQ8 — Nasty Knuckles (@NastyKnuckles) November 21, 2021

Though just as the Flyers were seemingly taking control, Forbort, who isn’t exactly an offensive defenseman, sniped one on Jones. He went top shelf on a shot that had to surprise Jones, because it sure as hell surprised everyone watching. 3-2 Bruins.

Third Period

Martin Jones has been better than any of us could have expected to start this season, but the fourth Bruins goal tonight is maybe the first where we say “ah that’s why he’s had a .896 save percentage the past three years.” It was a good shot by Craig Smith in all fairness, but definitely one Jones wants back. It was Smith’s first goal of the season, to make it 4-2 Bruins.

The Flyers would be awarded a power play with about eight minutes left looking to attempt the comeback, but then the fine officiating crew of this hockey league decided, oh no no, we can’t have that.

Patrice Bergeron (NOT Claude Giroux) knocked the puck out of the linesman’s hand before dropping the puck on the faceoff, but the Flyers were called for a faceoff violation resulting in a penalty. Sure as shit, Boston scores just seconds later and puts the game away making it 5-2.

Do the Flyers make the comeback if this doesn’t happen? Probably not, but how the hell do the refs make that call at that point in the game for one, and two how do they get it that wrong? Congrats on your handout of a goal, Boston.

Bruins win it 5-2, in one of the more brutal efforts from the Flyers this season. Outside of the small push they had in the second period they just never seemed to find their footing in this one. Martin Jones was solid outside of the fourth goal, but he was also asked to stop a lot more shots than his counterpart in net tonight.

It gets no easier for this team as they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning yet again Tuesday night and the Florida Panthers the very next night.