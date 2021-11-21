Offense has Frostbite

For the 10th time in 11 games the Philadelphia Flyers failed to score more than 2 goals (against a goaltender) in a game.

Philly fell to the Boston Bruins on Saturday Ngiht at the Wells Fargo Center, 5-2, and just seemed to lack the scoring punch and extra dynamic offensive gear needed to compete with the league’s best teams.

And while Boston certainly has one of the league’s best LINES, I wouldn’t quite categorize them as “elite,” although they certainly looked like it, bottling up the Flyers in their defensive end for most of the night, outshooting the Orange and Black, 44-31.

Meanwhile in Lehigh Valley (actually the Phantoms game was in Toronto, but you get it), Morgan Frost scored a goal for the second consecutive game on Saturday night, bringing his season total to 3 goals and 12 assists in 16 games.

Frost has registered points in 10 of 16 games in the AHL this year, and has raised his shooting percentage with a couple of goals in the last 2 nights to 8.8%, after being a bit snakebitten and sitting on one goal on 27 shots through 14 games.

I don’t know if Frost can translate his production to the NHL. I don’t know if he’s even a serviceable NHL top-9 scorer.

But I do know, without Kevin Hayes and Ryan Ellis, this offense is simply not good enough to compete on a nightly basis. Frost is sitting there in your organization, producing nightly.

So, what are we waiting for here?

Listen to the postgame for more.