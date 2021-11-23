Tuesday Morning Fly By: Time to face the Florida men

*Tonight will be the first of two back-to-back games against the Florida teams. Both of which are very good. So that’ll be fun. We got some great (really bad) news yesterday, to get things started: Kevin Hayes is out, again, for a while. [BSH]

*Another in what seems like a unbroken chain of misfortune befalling the Flyers to start this season. [NBC Sports Philly]

*We did get a bit of good news, though, about Wade Allison. It was packaged with some bad news about Tyson Foerster, because of course. [Inquirer]

*So... maybe it’s time to give that Morgan Frost thing another try. He’s doing well in the AHL. We can show you. [BSH]

*Charlie sat down and put forth a realistic expectation about what we can expect from this team a few years from now. It’s a very interesting thought experiment. If you’re still on the fence about a subscription you can sign up using this link and get a whole year for $1 a month. Charlie is worth $1 a month. [The Athletic]

*Let’s talk about that whole “crosschecking crackdown” thing the league did to start the season. Was that good? And also, here’s a wild concept: why not do this with all the rules? [TSN]

*And finally, new BSH Radio! Early this week on account of the whole turkey holiday coming at us. It’s a good episode and I hope you all enjoy it. [BSH]