Flyers blanked by Lightning in 4-0 snoozer

Steven Stamkos had three points and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped all __ shots he faced as the Tampa Bay Lightning blanked the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-0, on Tuesday night at Amalie Arena.

The below is a recap of those events, many of which weren’t great for the visitors.

Not the best start as the Lightning would take the lead on a point blast by Zach Bogosian less than three minutes in. It’s his first in 60+ games, so that was neat — and Tampa’s only shot on net in the first eight minutes.

Check out this blast courtesy of Zach Bogosian. pic.twitter.com/ce77kiGCaT — NHL (@NHL) November 24, 2021

The Flyers didn’t exactly produce a strong first 20 minutes with more of the same weak point shots and lack of sustained offensive pressure. Though Nick Seeler did his best net front job to screen Carter Hart, the Flyers couldn’t solve Andrei Vasilevskiy at the other end.

And had become the norm, a center was injured as Derick Brassard left midway through the first after chipping a puck into the Lightning zone.

A delay of game penalty on Mikhail Sergachev with a few seconds left in the frame would provide hope for the start of the second.

After 20: Lightning 1, Flyers 0

Despite a push early on to start the second, the Flyers were again doomed by their inability to put the puck inside of the net — and no it wasn’t the power play as that chance went by without much of anything happening.

Tampa wasn’t having those same issues, taking advantage of a broken play that ended up with the puck on Steven Stamkos’ stick and the net open enough to make it 2-0. Seeler was again involved in front of Hart, but this time he prevented a chance before Stamkos ultimately found the loose puck and buried it for his 25th goal in 37 career games against the Flyers.

Zach Bogosian is dancing tonight as he gets an assist on the Stamkos goal pic.twitter.com/YedFksHyAg — Hockey Realm (@hockey_realm) November 24, 2021

A Sean Couturier high-sticking call with a little over eight minutes left in the second teed up the Lightning power play to try and put things away with a third goal. Carter Hart was strong early with a toe save on a re-direct and watched the Flyers nearly get one back with a quick shorthanded bid at the other end.

The Flyers would kill it off with a large nod to Hart, but still facing an uphill battle with Vasilevskiy not flinching on anything in the Tampa crease.

Not helping matters: another Lightning goal. Corey Perry would pot one to push the lead to 3-0 with a couple minutes left in a second period that started decent for the Flyers but ended up turning quickly in favor of the home club.

After 40: Lightning 3, Flyers 0

Some good chances for the Flyers in the third to try and chip into the Lightning lead, led by Zack MacEwen and then followed up by Travis Konecny only to both be denied by the Tampa netminder.

MacEwen continued a strong night and was easily the Flyers’ best forward through the first two period while carrying that play to the third in an effort to get the Flyers on the board.

But it was more Tampa on the scoreboard as Alex Barre-Boulet sniped one past Hart to push the lead to 4-0 with more than 12 minutes left. The goal came shortly after Hart came up with a dandy save to deny former Flyers great Pat Maroon, but lacking support on the other end as another icing call would doom the Orange and Black.

Final: Lightning 4, Flyers 0

BSH Three Stars

1. Zack MacEwen

2. Carter Hart

3. You, for watching that mess’