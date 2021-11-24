Wednesday Morning Fly By: One down

*Well that’s one Florida game down. And it was a big stinker. Here’s hoping tonight is better, huh? RECAP!

*Despite the Flyers’ current need for talent to help them win games, the folks in charge don’t seem to think it’s a good time to bring up any talent from the AHL. [Inquirer]

*Charlie has some thoughts on the aforementioned needs, the injuries that lead to all this, various and sundry other extremely good and insightful thoughts. [The Athletic]

*But FYI, Morgan Frost is ready!! [Philly Voice]

*Say what you will about Nate Thompson on the ice, off the ice he’s clearly an amazing man who genuinely wants to help people. The league needs more Nate Thompsons. [NBC Sports Philly]

*So the Capitals, huh? Turns out they might be good. [Japers’ Rink]

*On the heels of Charlie predicting what the Flyers’ roster will look like in a few years, the rest of the team at The Athletic has attempted to predict what the whole league might look like. [The Athletic]

*The Devils new jersey certainly is a... uh... jersey. What do you think of it? [ProHockeyTalk]

*And finally, it was Marty Brodeur that designed this thing. Who would’ve guessed he’s such a big fan of stripes? So many stripes. Anyway, here’s him talking about graphic design, clearly his passion. [ESPN]