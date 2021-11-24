It’s beginning to look a lot like last year...

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-0, at Amalie Arena on Tuesday night. The Flyers have now lost nine straight (0-5-4) to Tampa.

Philly’s last regular season victory over the Bolts came way back on December 29, 2017. Wayne Simmonds and Shayne Gostisbehere tallied second period power play goals to give the Flyers a 2-1 lead, and Sean Couturier gave them a 3-2 lead with 12 seconds left in the middle frame for the game-winner. Brandon Manning and Valtteri Filppula scored insurance goals to secure a 5-3 regulation win.

Yup, that’s how long ago their last win in Tampa was.

Jesus...

Anyway, tonight’s game sucked.

It was boring as hell.

On the Flyers’ lone power play attempt they didn’t record a shot on goal, although they did manage 4 shorthanded shots on Tampa’s two power plays.

Zack MacEwen and Travis Konecny lead the way with 4 shots on goal, and outside of ZackMac attempting a few high-difficulty plays in the offensive zone, the Flyers managed to apply almost zero pressure all game, despite being credited with 34 shots on goal.

Things are starting to snowball, and memories of last season are creeping back into fans’ heads.

For the complete reaction to this very concerning game, listen to the BSH Radio postgame!