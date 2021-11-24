Preview: Flyers look to cap off the Florida trip with a win

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving. For some, it’s a holiday all unto itself. Everybody’s back in town; local bar mirrors turn into funhouse mirrors, reflecting all the same faces it used to but with 10 to 15 years of age; and everybody gets drunk. The Flyers—or at least the eight Americans on the roster—will not be slurring through impromptu high school reunions though, they’ll be facing the Florida Panthers in a bid to apply some direct pressure to the wound of a three-game losing streak they have found themselves on.

Flyers @ Florida Panthers When: 7:00 p.m. ET Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, TV: ESPN+, SN, NBCSP Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Martin Jones gets the call in net, having lost his last two games with sub .900 save percentages, including standing in there and taking the brunt of the loss against the Bruins, making 39 saves on 44 shots. Meanwhile, with Derick Brassard sustaining an injury, the Flyers will give Morgan Frost his first NHL opportunity of the season.

This streak—their first of the season despite an 8-6-3 record — began with a tough shootout loss to the Lightning. The Flyers lost a frustrating game to the Bruins over the weekend before sandwiching it with another to the Lightning just last night. Now, they’ll be taking on one of 2021-22’s elite teams so far in the 13-2-3 Panthers, who are first in the Atlantic and tied with the Carolina Hurricanes (the Flyers’ next opponent) at the top of the NHL in terms of standings points.

If every game feels like the Flyers are up against a goalie having a fantastic season, that’s because they are. Tonight it’s our old pal Sergei Bobrovsky, whose greatest contribution to the team that originally signed him out of Russia, despite being a two-time Vezina winner and one of the most successful goalies of the last decade, is making kind of confused faces at Ilya Bryzgalov during the same HBO miniseries leading up to the 2012 Winter Classic that gave us such classics as “I’m very into the universe” and “My husky, she’s basically a hot girl, man.” Bob is undefeated in regulation this year at 8-0-2 with a .937 save percentage and 1.99 GAA. Natural Stat Trick has his goals saved above average at 8.11 and fourth-ranked in the league with fewer games played than the three goalies ahead of him.

My philosophy for tonight is to keep it light, keep the blood pressure down; you know, let the worries roll off my back. Hakuna matata, basically. It’s an unofficial holiday, the Flyers are in a rut that has the potential to sink their season and, as we saw last night, not even Carter Hart’s greatness can balance out the flaws with the rest of the team. But there’s no reason for that to sink Drinksgiving night, especially if I completely forget the consequences of a loss and can only watch on my phone from the out-of-range Central Jersey bar in my hometown that I’m going to cram my Moderna-boosted self into. Buy a drink for the kid you wonder why you didn’t keep in touch with, check in on your high school’s football season, allow visions of turkey to dance through your head, and pray for a win but forget about a loss; at least for now.

Projected Flyers lines:

Joel Farabee—Sean Couturier—James van Riemsdyk

Claude Giroux—Morgan Frost—Cam Atkinson

Oskar Lindblom—Scott Laughton—Travis Konecny

Max Willman—Nate Thompson—Zack MacEwen

Ivan Provorov—Justin Braun

Travis Sanheim—Rasmus Ristolainen

Keith Yandle—Nick Seeler

Martin Jones

(Carter Hart)

Projected Panthers lines:

Jonathan Hubderdeau—Sam Bennett—Anthony Duclair

Carter Verhaeghe—Sam Reinhart—Anton Lundell

Ryan Lomberg—Eetu Luostarinen—Patric Hornqvist

Frank Vatrano—Joe Thornton—Owen Tippett

MacKenzie Weegar—Aaron Ekblad

Gustav Forsling—Radko Gudas

Kevin Connaughton—Brandon Montour

Sergei Bobrovsky

(Spencer Knight)

Keep an eye on:

Travis Sanheim, whose success this season has had an inverse relationship to the team’s success. His first fistful of games were a struggle, but he and partner Rasmus Ristolainen seem to have found somewhat of a groove. By CF%, he has driven play to more shot attempts than he has allowed in the last two games and in four of the last five. He’s averaging the second most time on ice on the team and hopefully the Flyers will have more than one single power play tonight now that it looks like he’s on that second unit.

Anthony Duclair, who has bounced around quite a lot for a 26-year-old NHLer and has seemingly found surprise success in almost all of those stops. On his sixth team and in his eighth NHL season, Duclair has 9 goals and 16 total points in 18 games, he’s consistently positive by most shot and shot attempt metrics, and he’s getting top-line minutes with a first-place team. It’s nice to see a guy who’s been cast off so many times do well.

Morgan Frost, who is arriving as a kind of reinforcement, or a reinforcement-lite. With injuries to Kevin Hayes and now Derick Brassard coupled with Frost’s scoring success in the AHL so far, Chuck Fletcher’s hand has been forced into recalling him. He has 15 points in 16 games for the 2021-22 Phantoms and 7 points in 22 career NHL games. The Flyers’ bottom of the lineup forwards — Oskar Lindblom, Nate Thompson, Zack MacEwen, Patrick Brown, Max Willman — have two goals between them.

Our old friend Radko Gudas, who is second in the NHL with 82 hits and is still typically coming out on top of play at even strength. He also hasn’t scored either of his two-goal-per-season quota yet, so look out for that, especially after Zach Bogosian reached his quota against the Flyers last night.

The Flyers' legs late in the game, as they seemed to lose them on their last road back-to-back. Now, from Tampa to Sunrise isn’t as arduous a trip as Raleigh to Dallas, but we can expect some fatigue, especially compared to a team that’s had three days off.

The bottom six matchups, as the Panthers are built in part on a very deep forward lineup. Through 18 games, they’ve got 11 forwards averaging at least .5 points per game. Plus, now that Aleksander Barkov is out for a few weeks, they’ve got Joe Thornton centering their fourth line.

