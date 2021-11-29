Monday Morning Fly By: Can anyone spare a center?

*Everyone have a nice long weekend? Stuff yourself full of turkey? The Flyers lost Nate Thompson and Derick Brassard to injury this weekend, amidst all their losing. That’s what they did. [Inquirer]

*If you’re keeping track at home, that’s center numbers two and three the Flyers have lost to injury in the last few weeks. Not great pals! [NBC Sports Philly]

*Friday’s loss to the Canes was the fifth in a row for the Flyers, and that’s the first time the Flyers have dropped five during Vigneault’s time in Philly. [NBC Sports Philly]

*And last night made six! Things are going really well. This is all fine. Here’s a recap.

*The Flyers were meant to have a game against the Islanders tomorrow but they’re so deep into a Covid outbreak that they’re postponing games. Everything is fine. [BSH]

*Charlie answered some excellent questions from his readers, including a good look into the Flyers’ dump-and-chase obsession. [The Athletic]

*Nick Seeler’s seeing a lot of up and a lot of down and then up again so far this season and he’s being a good sport about it. [Inquirer]

*Anyhoo, here’s a look around this week in Metro Division developments. [Canes Country]

*So what happens if the NHL doesn’t go to the Olympics? [CBC]

*And finally, in case you missed it, there’s a brand new Flyperbole to enjoy! They talk about the pee commercial. Hilarity ensues. [BSH]