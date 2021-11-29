The Flyers are bad

The Philadelphia Flyers are a bad hockey team.

There’s no other way to put it.

Since the return to action on The Bubble in August of 2020, the Flyers are 43-37-12. They’ve lost 55 of their last 98 games.

There is absolutely nothing dynamic about this club. There is nothing they do particularly well, unless you count not scoring, because they’re phenomenal at not scoring.

This franchise is about to slip deeper into irrelevance.

Something has to change. There just doesn’t seem to be a realistic path to the top of the league.

Is this the beginning of the end? Could these be the final days of the Claude Giroux era? Is that a realistic possibility?

How much longer can Alain Vigneault hold his job as the team’s coach? His team has been consistently underwhelming since The Bubble and you can’t get 20 new players in the middle of the season.

The power play just went 3/40 in the month of November. Nobody is standing out. Nothing seems to be working. Changes should be coming soon, while salvaging this season is still a remote possibility.

