Tuesday Morning Fly By: Okay let’s all settle down

*Okay before we get into this nonsense, here’s what we learned from Sunday’s loss to the Devils. [BSH]

*Right, so yesterday Sam Carchidi decided to light the room on fire on his way out the door and suggest that the Flyers’ best path forward — today, right now — is to trade Claude Giroux and start the whole thing over. [Inquirer]

*The Flyers are certainly in the middle of digging themselves a hole so deep they won’t be able to get out, sure. There’s no getting around that. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Hole’s not all the way dug though yet, folks! This doesn’t seem unfixable. Chuck’s gotta act fast but he can plausibly take the shovels away. What do you folks think?

*Anyhoo, Charlie got into the weeds on this ongoing losing streak to see what exactly it is that’s going so wrong here. [The Athletic]

*As just about every team in the league heads toward the quarter-season mark, the big picture of this season is coming into focus. [Sportsnet]

*In that vein, our pals over at the Leafs blog took a run through the state of every team in the league this far. [Pension Plan Puppets]

*A power ranking in which the Flyers are not the bottom? That’s wild. [ProHockeyTalk]

*And finally, if you have some time today, the latest episode of 32 Thoughts features Elliotte Friedman talking quite a bit about the current state of the Flyers. [Sportsnet]