Monday Morning Fly By: The calm...

*Nice little weekend of hockey for the Flyers, huh? Took down the Caps in DC, with their backup goalie, and we are not midway through a three-day break before they come home to face the Leafs on Wednesday. Here’s what we learned from Saturday’s win. [BSH]

*Three of the new guys played pivotal roles in that game. Chuck’s additions are really working out well so far. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Speaking of the new guys, the league fined Derick Brassard for being hilarious. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Even Ristolainen had a good game! The defense as a whole, actually, is looking pretty good, considering. [Inquirer]

*Also looking good? Carter Hart. Real good. Like the old Carter we know and love. But the Flyers can’t expect him to carry them, no matter how good he is. [The Athletic]

*When the Leafs come to town in a couple of days they will not have goalie Petr Mrazek. [Pension Plan Puppets]

*The disaster that is the Chicago Blackhawks continues to spiral downward. [Second City Hockey]

*And finally, stats are meaningless (mostly) this early in the season, but here’s a few crazy numbers from around the league this first month in. [ProHockeyTalk]