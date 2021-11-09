Tuesday Morning Fly By: ...before the storm

*One more day off before tomorrow’s game against the Leafs kicks off the madness. It’s going to be tough, but the Flyers have built a little momentum behind them, thanks to a good start. [BSH]

*Derick Brassard and the rest of his line aren’t lighting the world on fire the way they did in the first few games anymore, but he’s been steady enough to hold the line without Kevin Hayes that the Flyers have been able to put together a nice little start to this season. [Inquirer]

*Speaking of this start, Charlie breaks down everything we’ve learned about these new Flyers so far. Like, everything. [The Athletic]

*And finally, if you’re not paying attention to the lower ranks, you may not be on top of Ronnie Attard’s success so far this year. But he’s been very good, and seems to be getting better. [BSH]