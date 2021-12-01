Wednesday Morning Fly By: Start turning this boat around

*You ever have to turn a boat around? It’s not like turning a car; it’s slower. Takes a wider arc. Can’t be done on a dime. One hopes that tonight’s game against the Rangers is the start of that slow, steady turn for the Flyers. Because it probably won’t happen quickly. Chuck seems to think this team — and these coaches — can do it. [BSH]

*We also got some updates on the Flyers current injury situations. The lot of them. [Inquirer]

*If you missed the full press conference yesterday, it’s available for you to watch. [Flyers]

*And once you’ve watched it, read Charlie’s point-by-point shutdown of most of Chuck Fletcher’s reasons for staying put. [The Athletic]

*So, if things continue to be This Bad, how long does Chuck Fletcher let Alain Vigneault be the guy at the helm? [NBC Sports Philly]

*Because, a quarter of the way into this season, things are looking pretty bad. [BSH]

*There have been a few surprises and a few notable disappointments around the league at the quarter-season mark. [ProHockeyTalk]

*Apparently Jake DeBrusk wants out of Boston. Chuck? [Stanley Cup of Chowder]

*A really good puck-moving defenseman is a really good thing to have on your hockey team. These are the best of them. [The Athletic]

*And finally, in case you missed it, a new episode of BSH Radio, in which frustrations are vented. [BSH]