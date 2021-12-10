Friday Morning Fly By: Viva Las Vegas

*Inside the latest loss, which the Philadelphia Flyers didn’t inspire much hope against the Devils. [BSH]

*We should have seen the writing on the wall drawing from Alain Vigneault’s tenure with the Rangers. [BSH]

*Where do the Flyers go from here exactly? [BSH]

*Because we all need a Ben Simmons reference to hammer home how annoying the Flyers are right now. [The Athletic]

*Is Rick Tocchet the odds on favorite to be the new bench boss in Philly? [ESPN+]

*Interim head coach Mike Yeo looks to draw on lessons learned from his first head coaching stint as he leads the Flyers. [Philadelphia Inquirer]

*Jackson Cates is the latest call up to add to the bottom six mix with back-to-back roadies against the Vegas Golden Knights and soon-to-be homeless Arizona Coyotes on tap. [NBCSP]

*A bunch of intriguing trade candidates as the Flyers go from buyer to mass seller and could add to this list. [Sportsnet]

*The NHL’s Board of Governors meetings are underway. [Sportsnet]