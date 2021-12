The Philadelphia Flyers won a hockey game, scoring TWO(!) power play goals in the process!

Let’s start the parade preparations!

But for real, this team probably still stinks, but it’s nice not to lose every single night.

Typically I try to get to 150 words for some reason or another, but this was a 10pm puck drop and James van Riemsdyk actually did something.

That should be enough for you.

Also, Carter Hart rules!

Listen to the postgame.