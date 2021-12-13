Monday Morning Fly By: Time to start a new streak

*We went into the weekend stuck deep inside the losing streak abyss and today? Looking back at two wins in a row. Not bad. Here’s what we learned Friday from a win in Vegas... [BSH]

*... and here’s how things looked on Saturday night in Glendale, if you missed it. [BSH]

*We got a good look at Shayne Gostisbehere, who is thriving on that Coyotes team. Good to see, really. [Inquirer]

*It’s only two, games, sure. And they weren’t playing lights-out or anything. But these two games are a start! Something to build on. [NBC Sports Philly]

*But should they be building on these wins? A lot of fans seem to think they should be throwing the idea of winning now in the tank. And maybe that’s the way to go? [BSH]

*As for what comes now, who knows. We’ll see what happens when they play tomorrow. Charlie has some thoughts on what to expect in the coming weeks. [The Athletic]

*Speaking of things we don’t know... Claude Giroux’s future with this team is way up in the air. Who knows what he’ll choose. But if he wants to go the Flyers owe it to him to get him to a contender. [BSH]

*And speaking of contenders, Carter Hart is making a strong case for that spot in the Team Canada goal. [Inquirer]

*If you need something to get excited about, Wade Allison is back:

Allison tried everything to get out of the zone and keep this play from being offside. It was close!



Haha it's been a lot of fun watching Wade out there this weekend. To say he's brought positive vibes to this #LVPhantoms team.... pic.twitter.com/yo4R2iVmdL — Tony Androckitis (@TonyAndrock) December 12, 2021

*And finally... if you think you want John Tortorella coaching this team: no you don’t. [The Athletic]