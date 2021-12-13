Flyers requiring full vaccination to attend games starting Jan. 3

To go and watch your favorite bad hockey team live, you will need to show proof of full vaccination.

The City of Philadelphia announced on Monday morning that beginning on Jan. 3, to gain entrance to restaurants, bars, and more specifically eat or drink inside of those venues, people will need to be fully vaccinated and be able to show proof. Wells Fargo Arena, the home arena of your Philadelphia Flyers, falls under those regulations.

Initially, a negative COVID test within 24 hours will be accepted, but on Jan. 17, those will no longer be enough and only that proof of vaccination will allow people to gain entry. For children under five years old, or those with valid religious or medical exemptions, the negative test will still need to be presented.

Aside from the obvious advantages and peace of mind for Flyers games attendees, there is one reason why games follow under this mandate.

“It applies to most of the Wells Fargo Center because people eat throughout the space,” said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole.

Before this announcement, the Flyers were one of 13 NHL teams that did not require any proof of negative COVID test or vaccination. Among those, the Pittsburgh Penguins, the New Jersey Devils, the Washington Capitals, and the Columbus Blue Jackets, are the Metropolitan Division teams that forewent that precaution, the most of any division.

The Flyers are hosting the Penguins on Jan. 6 for the first home game after this regulation takes place.

If, for some reason, you’ve not yet had your safe and effective Covid vaccine, the City of Philadelphia has offered this handy guide to places at which you can acquire one.