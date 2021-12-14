Tuesday Morning Fly By: Wear loose pants...

*... cause we’re going streaking tonight, babies! Hopefully. Maybe. Either way, this is going to be the first game that really, truly has Mike Yeo’s fingerprints on it, so let’s see how she goes. [Inquirer]

*If you are heading to The Farg tonight for tonight’s final Devils game of the season, you don’t need any Covid-related paperwork. That will be changing soon. [BSH]

*Anyhoo, yesterday we mentioned that Wade Allison is back to being his old exciting-to-watch self, and today we’ve broken it down into bits for you to digest. Can’t wait for this kid to get called back up. [BSH]

*You know how the Flyers have completely and utterly failed to ever put together a competent hockey team around their star player? They’re not the only team to waste someone’s career! [ProHockeyTalk]

*The Covid protocols surrounding the Olympics apparently have some players feeling a little iffy about the idea of going. That said, most of them want to go. [ESPN]

*And finally, you have homework today. Today and every day, actually, until this is over. Click the link and vote for Claude Giroux to be captain of an All-Star team. You can do that. So do it. [NHL.com]