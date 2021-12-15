Wednesday Morning Fly By: That’s a streak baby

*Three wins in a row is officially a winning streak, friends, and it’s the first one of the year for the Flyers. And the game was fun! RECAP!

*Last night’s game was the first of a series of “easy” games ahead for the Flyers; a good chance for them to try and get back into this thing. [BSH]

*Blissfully, the Flyers have two exciting and (hopefully?) good additions on the front end joining the team soon. [NBC Sports Philly]

*That said, the offense — while not GREAT — has definitely improve a bit since Mike Yeo took over. [Inquirer]

*One of the players Yeo is leaning on for improvement is Travis Konecny, who needs to step it up. [Inquirer]

*Charlie takes a look at those first two Yeo games to dig into what, exactly, is different and how it bodes for the future of this team. [The Athletic]

*Morgan Frost left the game early yesterday, and we didn’t know why, and now we know why. Covid protocol. Not great. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Yesterday was a rough day for the league as a whole on the Covid front. Here’s hoping it can be contained. [Sportsnet]

*And some new information regarding what will happen with Covid protocols at the Olympics has some players worried. [TSN]

*Friedman dropped an extremely late-night 32 Thoughts, some of which get in to all this messiness. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, on a lighter note, we’ve brought back the prospect report! A new and improved version. Please to enjoy. [BSH]