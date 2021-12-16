Thursday Morning Fly By: Hon hon hon

*Habs tonight, for the first time since the bubble. Should be fun. Anyhoo, here’s what we learned from that third win Tuesday night. [BSH]

*Three games in it seems clear that whatever is different now, it’s working. That doesn’t mean the team is fixed, though. [The Athletic]

*Speaking of different, Mike Yeo appears to have switched up the lines a bit ahead of tonight’s game. [Inquirer]

*It would be nice to see a repeat of Tuesday’s performance against the Devils, because the Flyers dominated that game for 60 entire minutes. [BSH]

*Here’s a little gander at the rest of the Metro, courtesy of our Canes fans pals. [Canes Country]

*The Covid situation in the NHL right now is getting worse by the day (our own Morgan Frost is now in Covid protocol, as we learned yesterday) and, in response, the league is tightening up the rules the teams must adhere to. [ProHockeyTalk]

*And finally, since the Covid nightmare appears to be lingering, the City of Philadelphia is imposing some new restrictions on indoor events. Here’s what you’ll need to know about The Farg going forward. [Inquirer]