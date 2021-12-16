Flyperbole: What is this?

Steve and Eamon discuss the Philadelphia Flyers breaking their winless streak, the new Philadelphia vaccine mandate and how that affects the Wells Fargo Center, New York adventures, and the wonderful acting world of Kevin James.

