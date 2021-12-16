 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Flyperbole: What is this?

How would you feel if Kevin James played you?

By estebomb and Eamon Smith
New Jersey Devils v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

Steve and Eamon discuss the Philadelphia Flyers breaking their winless streak, the new Philadelphia vaccine mandate and how that affects the Wells Fargo Center, New York adventures, and the wonderful acting world of Kevin James.

