Friday Morning Fly By: Just in case you got your hopes up

*The Flyers, who played a couple of good games under their new coach, went back to ass last night and dropped a SO loss to the actual worst team in the Eastern Conference. Streak’s over. Look for some things we learned from this game later this morning.

*So no fans in Montreal last night. Don’t love that we’re back to this. It’s a real bummer. [NBC Sports Philly] [Inquirer]

*In case you missed it, Charlie had an excellent article yesterday on what is a rather quickly-growing Covid problem in the NHL right now. [The Athletic]

*And all of this is making the Olympics seem like a dream that won’t be fulfilled, which really stinks. [Die By the Blade]

*Anyhoo let’s talk about something good: Elliot Desnoyers. Who continues to be an absolute star in Halifax this season. [The Athletic]

*Back to things that stink: remember that first couple of weeks of 3-on-3 overtime? How fun it was? Well now it’s a crashing bore because if NHL head coaches are good at anything, it’s draining all the fun out of the sport we love. It needs fixing. [ESPN+]

*And finally, not one but TWO audio delights to carry you into your weekend: a new BSH Radio that asks where we go from here... [BSH]

*... and a new Flyperbole, which touches on the vaccine mandate, the winning streak, and, of course, Kevin James. [BSH]