Preview: The Flyers will host a surprisingly hot Senators team

After some shootout nonsense in a crowd-less Bell Centre on Thursday turned the Flyers win streak into a point streak, they’ll welcome the Ottawa Senators to Philly tonight hoping to right this ship against another—theoretically—inferior opponent.

Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators When: 7:00 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA TV: ESPN+, SN, NBCSP Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

The Senators are playing their best hockey of the season, though, having won five out of seven, more than doubling their win total during that stretch to put them at 9-17-1 on the year. They’ve somehow pulled out wins against the Avalanche, Hurricanes, Lightning, and Panthers in December alone, so the Flyers are certainly not above losing to them, especially following a pretty lackluster performance against the Canadiens on Thursday.

The Flyers are probably not as bad as they were during the 10-game losing streak, as we’ve seen them play a few good games since breaking out. Honestly, they’re probably closer to what they were before that: an orange and black embodiment of “you win some, you lose some.”

But after tonight’s game and Tuesday’s against the Capitals, they’ll be embarking on their infamous Disney on Ice road trip to face the Penguins and then the West Coast swing—which, with the addition of the Seattle Kraken, is now a four-stop tour. This stretch of games coming up has historically served as a turning point for this team,

The Flyers will be without Carter Hart, whose steady hand in net is one of a few things keeping the Flyers afloat, and Max Willman, who scored his second career goal and led the team in even strength shots in the previous outing. While the Flyers reported that Willman (and an unnamed staffer) have been placed in COVID protocol, Hart’s absence is attributed to an undisclosed illness.

While it’s unlikely that Willman would’ve been the one scratched upon the return of Joel Farabee, Farabee’s serendipitous return to the lineup tonight does mitigate that loss a little bit, keeping the organization from having to dip even further into the Lehigh Valley vault.

For now it seems like this game is going to get played, but a few teams’ schedules have already been put on hold through Christmas. If the Flyers play tonight, it may be the last time they do for a little while, so regardless of the on-ice product, let’s have a little perspective and savor the hockey while we can. If they don’t play tonight, nobody’s going to be reading this preview anyway, so…

Flyers projected lines:

Joel Farabee—Sean Couturier—Travis Konecny

Oskar Lindblom—Claude Giroux—Cam Atkinson

Scott Laughton—Kevin Hayes—James van Riemsdyk

Jackson Cates—Patrick Brown—Zack MacEwen

Ivan Provorov—Justin Braun

Travis Sanheim—Rasmus Ristolainen

Keith Yandle—Kevin Connauton

Martin Jones

(Felix Sandstrom)

Senators projected lines:

Brady Tkachuk—Josh Norris—Drake Batherson

Alex Formenton—Tim Stützle—Connor Brown

Zach Sanford—Chris Tierney—Tyler Ennis

Nick Paul—Dylan Gambrell—Austin Watson

Thomas Chabot—Nikita Zaitsev

Nick Holden—Artem Zub

Dillon Heatherington—Victor Mete

Anton Forsberg

(Filip Gustavsson)

Keep an eye on:

Travis Sanheim, who, along with his partner Rasmus Ristolainen, came out of the Montreal game pretty unscathed. The Flyers put 20 shots on goal while Sanheim was out there and only allowed 14. The Sanheim-Ristolainen pair has had its ups-and-downs this year, and they generally play pretty high event hockey—creating a lot of chances and giving up a lot of chances—but they’ve been coming out ahead in those high events, so that’s something of a positive at the moment.

Drake Batherson, who is a bright spot in Ottawa’s three-spots-from-league-worst season to this point. The 23-year-old playing his second full NHL season has 28 points in 22 games, quickly approaching last year’s career high of 34, and he and his linemates are the only players on Ottawa breaking even in on-ice goals during even strength.

Joel Farabee, who is returning after a seven-game absence and looks primed to start his return on the top line with Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny. Farabee had just busted a little slump before his injury in the third Flyers-Lightning matchup of the season, coming in with goals in three consecutive games following 14 with just a single point. We’ll see if that holds true across this missed time or if the injury slowed him down.

Josh Norris, a 22-year-old goal-scoring center and—with Brady Tkachuck—one of Batherson’s aforementioned linemates who is starting to turn some heads in the NHL world. With 14 goals in 27 games, he’s on a 43-goal pace. There are four players who have scored 40 or more goals in a season for the Senators (Dany Heatly three times, Daniel Alfredsson twice, Alexei Yashin twice, and Marián Hossa once), and a total of 43 would crack the franchise’s top five in a season.

The first goal of the game, as the Flyers continued their tradition of losing games where they are the first to fall behind against the Canadiens. They are now 2-10-2 when allowing the first goal of a game and are 1-7-2 when trailing after one period. Playing from behind is not a strong mode for this squad, so watch out for that first goal.

More COVID protocol announcements between now and 7 p.m. Rosters around the league are getting ravaged and some of these announcements are coming very close to puck drops.

Stray stats: