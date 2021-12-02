Thursday Morning Fly By: It’s still bad

*Once again the Flyers can’t score more than two goals and once again they’ve lost. RECAP!

*You may have noticed, Kevin Hayes was back last night. [Inquirer]

*Lots of talk about the Flyers power play lately, with good reason. So what the heck is going on here? [Inquirer]

*Scroll a bit to find the Flyers on this latest power ranking, with a note on which player needs to step up for each team. [ESPN]

*Everybody wants a piece of Jake DeBrusk. Chuck? [The Hockey News]

*Related, this is a really interesting account from Mike McKenna about what can lead to a player requesting a trade. [Daily Faceoff]

*And speaking of the stupid Bruins, apparently Tuukka Rask is on his way back?! [ProHockeyTalk]

*The Islanders are back from their Covid pause. We’ll see when that postponed game is rescheduled at some point. [Lighthouse Hockey]

*Here’s hoping we really get the NHL at the Olympics because Team Canada this year is going to be absolutely amazing to watch. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, this is geared toward Sens fans but it’s a look at the way championship teams are built and it may be relevant to your interests. [Silver Seven Sens]