Introducing the Phantoms Fix

Steve from Flyperbole has joined forces with Madeline Campbell on a new podcast focused on the Philadelphia Flyers’ AHL affiliate team - the Lehigh Valley Phantoms! On the debut episode of the Phantoms Fix, Steve and Maddie discuss Ian Laperriere’s early struggles as head coach, the return of Wade Allison, Morgan Frost, Max Willman, Cam York, and more! Be on the lookout for future episodes once to twice monthly.

Make sure to follow us on twitter @Flyperbole and @madelinecampbll. Also, follow @BSH_Radio and don’t forget to rate us on iTunes! You can find the entire Broad Street Hockey audio offerings in the following places: iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and RSS.