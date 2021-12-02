Why do they hate us so much?

The Philadelphia Flyers continue to suck, losing for the seventh consecutive game, this time to the New York Rangers in Madison Square Garden, 4-1, on Wednesday night.

This also marked the 17th consecutive game the Flyers have failed to score 4 goals. They’ve only managed three goals three times over this run, and one of those was on an empty-netter against the Arizona Coyotes.

After averaging 4.6 goals for the first five games of the year, the Flyers have scored 1.69 goals/game since October 28th. Only the New York Islanders have averaged fewer (1.55). The Flyers’ 27 goals since 10/28 is also second-fewest ahead of the Isles (17), a team that has played five fewer games and has been struck by COVID.

This is truly a sad time in Philadelphia.

It does not seem like the Orange and Black will find themselves in the win column again any time soon, with Tampa Bay and Colorado coming up on Sunday and Monday, following an undeserved three day break.

Sure, the schedule gets somewhat easier for much of the rest of the month, but does that really matter? Hasn’t this team shown what it really is over the last month? Something drastic is going to have to change before the season is truly lost.

And oh yeah, the Flyers failed to score on a 5-minute major power play on Wednesday, too. Michel Therrien remains employed as of this writing. The power play is operating at 7.8% over the last 17 games.

