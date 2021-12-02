It’s okay to feel sad about this

Ladies and Gentlemen, the Flyers, despite their best efforts not to be, are a bad hockey team.

At this point, it goes beyond whether they can’t score, can’t prevent other teams from scoring, or any other problems. They simply cannot do anything right at the moment. It doesn’t take the most hawk-eye’d observer to note this obvious flaw in this hockey team: the lack of playing anything that can remotely be called competent, professional quality hockey. And...when that is your team’s problem, there isn’t much else that can be done with whatever current ecosystem exists within the organization.

So, then, what’s the point of these words, you ask? The point, secondarily, is to note these feelings, but primarily, to talk oneself off the hopeless void of giving up on our beloved Flyers.

It is okay to feel whatever you are feeling about this hockey team.

I’m sure many of you felt the same way, for those who were following the sport at the time, during the horrendous 2006-07 season, where the Flyers were, by record, the worst team in the NHL. As we know, afterwards, the Flyers made massive changes to both the roster, coaching staff, and management, and a mere three seasons later, they were playing in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Obviously, to make such a comparison to this season would require the Flyers to come to similar conclusions and make more meaningful and grand changes to the organization than they have been willing to do in recent years. However, with how present day affairs are shaping out, this cannot be discredited. Heck, hockey is such a parody-filled sport that with a good enough “rebuild” or “retooling” as the Flyers did in preparation of 2007-08, they could massively rebound.

The overall point, therefore, would be that no matter what happens with this hockey team, there will be brighter days. Our dreams of a parade down Broad Street with orange banners adorning the buildings of Philadelphia may seem like an impossibility, but this is not the case. Greater supposed “impossible” events have indeed occurred, such as the Eagles winning the Super Bowl. Sure, we sold our souls to do it, but I don’t think anyone believed it would occur in their lifetime.

This isn’t at all to say you should be happy with this hockey team. You should be venting your frustration at them, and to them. The Flyers look worse than an AHL team on a nightly basis, which is more than just concerning. However, they aren’t always going to look worse than an AHL team. There will be a time where they are dominant, or even could have the best player in hockey. They won’t be stuck in this abyss forever.

So, for the time being, boot up a game of NHL 22, or if you are so inclined (like myself) Franchise Hockey Manager.

Win that Stanley Cup with the Flyers and start a dynasty.

It’s the least we can do to give ourselves what we deserve as fans.