Monday Morning Fly By: Still kicking

*We’ll hit the bad news right off the hop: in case you missed it, the Flyers added Max Willman and a staff member to their COVID protocol list, and Carter Hart was unavailable for Saturday’s game with an undetermined illness. He hasn’t been added to the protocol list yet, so maybe that’s news too, but the Flyers aren't out of the woods yet. [BSH]

*They did win that game without him though! But like... only just barely. If you want to relive it, we’ve got the recap. [BSH]

*And let’s work through some takeaways from that win over the Senators! [BSH]

*And to round out our highlighting BSH links, Spiderman points meme section, Oskar Lindblom is playing very well right now, and making the most of a great opportunity. [BSH]

*We got some big news coming from the league yesterday regarding... everything going on right now. First up, they’re planning on continuing with their games as scheduled, opting not for a full shutdown, and only shutting down teams on a case by case basis. [NHL]

*They will, however, be shutting down cross-border travel through December 23. [NHL]

*And an update on NHL players going to the Olympics should be made in the coming days. [NHL]

*About an hour after the NHL announced they planned to continue with the season more or less as scheduled, the Detroit Red Wings will have their games postponed through at least December 26, making them the sixth team completely shut down until after the holidays. [NHL]

*Aaaaaand the Toronto Maple Leafs followed a few hours later, so that’s seven. [NHL]

*The Capitals, who are supposed to play the Flyers tomorrow, are up to five players out due to COVID protocols, as yesterday Michael Sgarbossa joined Garnet Hathaway, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Niklas Backstrom, and TJ Oshie. [Capitals] [Sportsnet]

*COVID concerns have also hit Hockey Canada, who has opted to shorten their World Junior pre-tournament schedule. [TSN]

*Speaking of World Juniors, the US is trying to repeat last year’s gold medal winning success, and chemistry might just be the key to that. [NHL]

*Not to twist the knife for anyone who wanted him as the Flyers’ new coach, but Bruce Bourdeau has, uh, fixed the Canucks already? [The Athletic]

*In objectively fun news (John Tortorella don’t read this), the Zegras/Milano goal has made it to junior hockey. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, who wants some power rankings? [The Athletic]