The Broad Street Hockey Festivus party is postponed

Once again, Covid is running rampant through the NHL and the world. This sucks guys, I can’t even get through one sentence without saying how much it sucks. Games are being cancelled across the league, individual teams are shutting down team activities through the rest of the year, there are new players being added to the Covid list every hour — it’s a mess. As I write this, tonight’s game against the Capitals has been postponed and Thursday’s game in Pittsburgh was postponed last night as the league shuts down through the 27th.

For the second year in a row, we will not be able to safely gather for our Festivus party. Again, this sucks. But the last thing I would ever want to do is put one single member of this community in harms way, let alone hundreds of you.

These two years are the years where we have needed to air our grievances more than ever, so I’m coming up with a way that we can do so virtually. Let me hear your grievances over Zoom — I’ll record them, and if they’re not too spicy, I’ll publish them. So let’s try to stick to PG-13, maybe R, ratings in your grievances. And I don’t care what they’re about! This is a place for you to whine about everything that happened to you personally in the past two years. My personal grievances will include: “Fuck trees”, “I can’t believe my DoorDash driver opened one of my two packages of emergency Oreos”, and “WHYYYYY can’t this Flyers team do right by Claude Giroux ONE SINGLE TIME”.

Here’s the schedule and designated Zoom links for the time periods, all in Eastern Time:

Tuesday 12/21

2-3:30pm

https://voxmedia.zoom.us/j/97774153217

Wednesday 12/22

Noon-4pm

https://voxmedia.zoom.us/j/97016118346

8-10pm

https://voxmedia.zoom.us/j/97823296253

Thursday 12/23

3-6pm

https://voxmedia.zoom.us/j/93470248548

9-11pm

https://voxmedia.zoom.us/j/98265279101

Friday 12/24

2-4pm

https://voxmedia.zoom.us/j/98708382804

Everyone will come into the waiting room and I will let you in one by one, please don’t take too long with your grievances because we will have people waiting to get things off their chest. I hope you and yours get through the rest of this year from Hades as safely as possible, much love from Broad Street Hockey.